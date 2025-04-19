When you are ghosted by your phone
SummaryWe are more reachable than ever, yet constantly missing the memo as the useful gets filtered out along with the fluff when it comes to notifications
A few weeks ago, I was obsessively checking my phone, hoping to see a notification from Google Docs. I had shared a piece with my editor and wanted to hear her thoughts. A day passed. Then two. Nothing.
A few days later, while opening the doc for something else, I noticed she’d already made comments and edits—all sitting there silently. I just never got the notification.
After a little digging, I discovered I now had to manually enable notifications to be alerted if someone made changes to my document—a setting I didn’t remember touching. I had been getting updates smoothly for years. So, who was at fault? The app or the device?