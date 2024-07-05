Lounge
Mohit Yadav of Minimalist: The science-forward skincare solutions provider
Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 8 min read 05 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryThe co-founder of the skincare brand on being a serial entrepreneur, creating products for a niche market, and why he loves working with his brother
Mohit Yadav, 40, co-founder of Minimalist skincare, is talking about what motivated him to get into entrepreneurship. We are on a video call, and when he confesses that he became an entrepreneur just so he could live and work with his brother, it has the unexpected effect of my mind conjuring up images from the 1999 family drama about filial love Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less