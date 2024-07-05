Mohit Yadav of Minimalist: The science-forward skincare solutions provider

Their entrepreneurial gig continued when the brothers met Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho, who like them is based in Jaipur, in 2013. “CarDekho was just starting out and we both became a part of that venture," recalls Yadav, who joined the startup as vice-president. After two years in India, it was when he moved to Indonesia as CEO to run automobile portal Oto.com (a joint venture between CarDekho.com and Emtek, an Indonesian media company) that the distance from the family hit. “It struck me that I’d moved to Jaipur all those years ago to spend time with family, and yet, here I was in Indonesia, away from them. That was when I decided to move back to Jaipur to start a new venture with my brother," he says.