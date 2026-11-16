Monday Motivation: 'Building growth that does not borrow from the future’

For most students, a college project remains just that once work life beckons. Aditya Agrawal flipped the script the day he met the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru in Punjab.
For most students, a college project remains just that once work life beckons. Aditya Agrawal flipped the script the day he met the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru in Punjab.
The community creates handmade brass and copper utensils, a traditional craft that has been recognised by UNESCO. Agrawal was taken by its beauty and functionality, which was quite unlike the other mass produced offerings in the market. But he also realised its uncertain future. The number of practicing artisans was down to just 30 with an average monthly income of about ₹2,000.
The community creates handmade brass and copper utensils, a traditional craft that has been recognised by UNESCO. Agrawal was taken by its beauty and functionality, which was quite unlike the other mass produced offerings in the market. But he also realised its uncertain future. The number of practicing artisans was down to just 30 with an average monthly income of about ₹2,000.
“It was difficult to understand how something recognised internationally as cultural heritage could offer little economic security for those who were preserving it. We had not visited with the intention of starting a business, but after meeting the artisans it was impossible to treat it as just a college assignment,” says New Delhi-based Agrawal, 26, co-founder and CEO of Punjab Thathera Art Legacy (P•TAL).
Started in 2022, P•TAL offers cookware and home decor products made by Thathera artisans. They work with around 125 families today, each with an average monthly income of around ₹80,000.
Their approach has been hands-on - engaging with artisans, taking the products to exhibitions and reaching out to customers. Scaling has been a considerable challenge, given that all the products are handcrafted and take time to finish, as has been changing perceptions.
“Brass, copper and kansa are often seen as products belonging either to ceremonial occasions or an older generation. The public breakthrough happened when we were featured on Shark Tank India, but the deeper breakthrough was seeing returning customers. A craft is truly revived when people begin living with it again,” he says.
Agrawal talks to Mint about mentorship and the importance of having a long-term view.
Who do you consider your mentor?
Ashish Tulsian, co-founder and CEO of Restroworks, and Sneha Beriwal, a fractional CMO and marketing advisor, have guided us on leadership, brand building, long-term decision-making and remaining committed to the path, even when faster or easier alternatives appear attractive.
Shail
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
Ashish has reinforced the importance of building for the right audience, maintaining quality and taking a long-term view. He helped understand that growth achieved at the cost of product quality, customer trust or sustainable business economics is not real growth. It is simply borrowing from the future.
What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?
Mentorship is about helping someone become confident in their own judgement. I provide people with context rather than only instructions. I want them to understand why a particular outcome matters, what the broader objective is and how their decision affects the rest of the organisation. I try not to provide answers. I ask colleagues to define the problem, examine the available information and explain what they recommend. This develops decision-making rather than just execution ability.
What’s your morning schedule like?
I head to the gym. Exercise creates a sense of momentum before the day begins. It gives greater clarity and helps manage the intensity of the day.
What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?
Clarity is more valuable than activity. A calendar can be completely full while the most important decisions remain unmade. I identify the few outcomes that would make a day or week genuinely meaningful and organise the rest of my work around them. The second is to convert recurring problems into systems—if the same issue repeatedly requires the founder’s involvement, it is a sign that the process, ownership or decision rule is unclear. The third is to delegate outcomes rather than only assigning tasks.
What’s the one positive work routine you developed during the pandemic?
A positive habit was creating structure even when there was no external structure around me. The pandemic disrupted the rhythm at exactly the time when we were considering turning P•TAL into a business. I learned to plan my days around outcomes rather than waiting for a fixed routine to dictate what needed to be done. It made me comfortable with self-discipline and with continuing to work towards something even when the larger environment was uncertain.
Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?
I recommend The CEO Factory by Sudhir Sitapati, which explains business, brand building, management and organisational culture through practical examples. Among podcasts, I enjoy Indian Silicon Valley by Jivraj Singh Sachar and The Barbershop with Shantanu by Shantanu Deshpande. Both offer honest conversations about the realities of building businesses, rather than presenting entrepreneurship only through its most glamorous outcomes.
How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?
My favourite ways of unwinding are somewhat contradictory—working out and eating out. Through exercise, I can move away from work and towards something physical and immediate. Then, there are occasions when discovering a new dish or restaurant is my preferred form of relaxation. The workout helps me feel disciplined, while the food makes that discipline necessary again. The two balance each other.
Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.
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