Monday Motivation: InsuranceDekho's CEO Ankit Agarwal on why keeping your word is the ultimate leadership principle

A personal crisis in 2012 gave Ankit Agarwal a real understanding of the insurance he had bought. What had been packaged as a comprehensive policy had a hidden clause in it.

A deep dive into the insurance ecosystem made him realise that it was opaque and difficult to navigate even for informed consumers. And away from the metros, it was largely inaccessible.

“Trust was low, local guidance was limited and transparency around products and claims was minimal. The issue wasn’t lack of intent or need, but the absence of a system built on clarity, accountability and last-mile support,” says Gurugram-based Agarwal, 40, co-founder & CEO of InsuranceDekho.

Launched in 2019, InsuranceDekho makes efficient use of its AI-enabled platform, while relying on a strong human connect through trained local advisors who speak the language and understand the context. The model has allowed them to reach out to 98% pin codes across the country, making insurance accessible and transparent for the customer. This was even more essential once the pandemic struck.

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“The pandemic was a clear inflection point for insurance adoption. What was earlier viewed as a reactive purchase increasingly became a proactive decision. Over time, we’ve seen first-time insurance buyers from small towns make informed decisions, women build independent advisory careers within their communities and families navigate claims with certainty. This change reinforced our belief that when clarity, access and guidance are made available, demand for insurance follows naturally,” he says.

Agarwal talks to Mint about mentorship and why he never skips a workout.

Who do you consider your mentor? As a first-generation professional, my father built his career through discipline, credibility and an uncompromising commitment to do what is right, even when easier alternatives existed. He led quietly, without shortcuts and without seeking validation. He taught me that long-term success is built on consistency of values, not momentary wins. Decision-making must be calm, accountable and anchored in ethics. Short-term gains that compromise trust ultimately weaken institutions.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? One of the most important lessons from my father was the value of keeping your word, especially when it’s inconvenient. He believed trust is built quietly through consistent action over time, not grand gestures. If you commit to something, you follow through even when circumstances change.

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What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Mentorship is less about instruction and more about enabling people to think and act like owners. I try to bring an entrepreneurial mindset into how I mentor, encouraging colleagues to take responsibility, form independent judgement and think beyond immediate outcomes. This translates into creating space for people to lead their own problems, make decisions and learn from outcomes rather than seek constant validation.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? Consistency and personal well-being are central to how I sustain performance over time. Meditation and exercise are non-negotiable anchors, not as lifestyle choices but as enablers of clarity and discipline. Morning workouts help me declutter mentally and approach decisions with focus, while evening gym sessions give me the space to decompress, reflect and reset. These routines create a steady rhythm that directly influence how I think, lead, and make decisions, especially in high-pressure environments. Physical discipline reinforces mental resilience, and over time, that consistency translates into better judgment, patience and balance. For me, wellness isn’t separate from productivity—it’s foundational to it.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? The Bhagavad Gita has been a consistent source of strength and perspective, particularly during periods of uncertainty. Its emphasis on duty over outcome, purpose over ego and action without attachment offers a timeless framework for decision-making in complex situations. What resonates most is the idea of focussing on effort and intent, while accepting that outcomes are often shaped by factors beyond one’s control.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? Fitness is my primary way of unwinding. Music also plays an important role. It helps set the tone for the day, regulate energy and create space to disconnect briefly from work. Equally essential is spending time with family. Those moments of quiet connection provide grounding and perspective, reminding me of what truly matters beyond work.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.