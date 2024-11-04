Monday Motivation

‘Prioritize to tick things off the to-do list’

Architect Dikshu Kukreja on setting boundaries and productivity hacks

Shail Desai
Published4 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Frank Lloyd Wright’s philosophy of organic architecture deeply resonated with Kukreja
Dikshu Kukreja grew up in a household where design and creativity were part of daily conversations. He used to regularly observe his father, C.P. Kukreja, at work and decided early on follow in his footsteps.

So, he joined the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi, where Frank Lloyd Wright’s philosophy of organic architecture deeply resonated with him. “The idea that architecture should not dominate its environment but rather complement it has been a guiding principle in my work. Studying the works of Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn also shaped my understanding of modernism and the use of space, light and materials,” says Kukreja, 54, managing principal, CP Kukreja Architects.

In an interview with Lounge, Kukreja talks about mentorship and the importance of prioritization. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor?

My father has been my greatest mentor. His vision and passion for architecture have been a constant source of inspiration.

An insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

The importance of context in architecture. My father taught me that every project should respond to its environment —natural landscape, cultural heritage, and community social fabric. This principle guides my work. What does being a mentor mean to you?

I mentor colleagues by encouraging them to think outside the box, take ownership of their projects and continuously learn and grow. I believe in fostering a collaborative environment where ideas can be freely exchanged.

Productivity principles you follow?

Prioritization. I focus on the most critical tasks first and allocate time for deep work without distractions. I also believe in maintaining a work-life balance, which means setting boundaries and making time for family and personal interests. Another principle is continuous learning. I make it a point to keep up with new developments in architecture and related fields.

A book or podcast you would recommend?

The Architecture Of Happiness by Alain de Botton. It’s not just about architecture but about how our surroundings impact our emotions and well-being. For podcasts, The Business of Architecture offers insightful discussions on various aspects of the profession, including growth and the future of architecture. Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders and creative individuals discuss their mentors and their work ethics. 

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com

