Monday motivation: The lessons in long walks and reading

C Devidas Varier began his journey with Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (AVP) in 1993, a family-run Ayurveda enterprise founded by his grandfather in the 1940s. He started by overseeing the hospital in Coimbatore, before his uncle, P.R. Krishna Kumar, encouraged him to take on more responsibilities, leading him to visit manufacturing plants, reformulate traditional products, and engage with marketing and sales.

"One of the key challenges in the early years was the difficulty of conveying what Ayurveda truly meant. While the concept seemed straightforward, there was a lot of misunderstanding, especially internationally. My uncle taught me the need to take this wisdom to the masses, speak on public platforms and introduce Ayurveda to the world, even if the initial response is unpleasant," says Coimbatore-based Varier, Managing Director at AVP.

Over the last few years, Varier, 53, has observed a significant change in the attitude towards Ayurveda as a remedy alongside the rapid advancements in medical science, especially among the younger generation. In turn, AVP has evolved from focussing primarily on manufacturing and selling products into a comprehensive institution that offers treatment and clinical services.

"People are recognising Ayurveda not just as an alternative, but as a complementary approach to health and wellness. This shift is largely driven by an increased awareness of holistic health, preventive care and the effectiveness of natural remedies," he says.

Varier talks to Lounge about mentorship and the lessons he’s drawn from the Bhagavad Gita.

Who do you consider your mentor? My mentor and guiding light in this journey has been PR Krishna Kumar, who was not only my uncle but also my guru and a philosophical friend. He inspired me deeply to pursue the path of Ayurveda, shaping my understanding and commitment to this ancient system of medicine.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor's guidance? My uncle advised me to consider the importance of management ethics, values and initiatives necessary for bringing Ayurveda to a broader audience.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? I believe mentorship is about sharing knowledge, experiences and insights, while fostering an environment where individuals feel encouraged to explore their potential. At AVP, I adopt a hands-on approach to mentoring my colleagues. I make it a priority to be accessible, encouraging open communication and discussions. This allows me to understand their challenges, aspirations and areas where they seek guidance. I share my experiences and the lessons I have learned throughout my journey. I encourage them to think critically, embrace innovation and remain true to the principles of Ayurveda while navigating modern challenges. Additionally, I believe in leading by example. By demonstrating commitment, integrity and a passion for our work, I hope to inspire my colleagues to embody these values in their own roles. I also facilitate opportunities for collaboration, inviting them to participate in projects that allow them to learn and grow.

What’s your morning schedule like? The first thing I do is prepare Kashyam, which has been prescribed by one of my esteemed colleagues. This drink is excellent for digestion, heart health and overall well-being. I then dive into my morning routine which includes reading newspapers. I’m somewhat old school in this regard and read about five newspapers each morning to stay informed. By 8am, I start receiving calls from various units, including manufacturing and R&D. I am particularly passionate about our R&D initiatives, so I engage in discussions with the heads of those departments. We talk about our current projects, the quality of our medicines and any new developments that are emerging in the field. This first round of discussions sets a productive tone for my day.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? The primary principle is to connect with all those who work with me for the Ayurveda cause on a regular basis, understanding, knowing and suggesting the ethos, objectives and anticipated outcomes of AVP. Participation in public outreach programs, both in the Ayurveda and cultural space, can positively influence thoughts, perceptions and responses towards Ayurveda and AVP. I also believe in hands-on participation to achieve goals, reading aligned books and content, attending knowledge sessions by stalwarts in the field, travelling to wherever the need and call is there to propagate the knowledge system.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? I believe it has remained Saathwick because my thought process in every aspect of my life is very consistent. Whether it’s about food, performing my prayers, managing my work or even my daily walks, I approach everything with a focussed and deliberate mindset.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? My greatest inspiration comes from the Bhagavad Gita, particularly the profound conversation between Lord Krishna and Arjuna. I have been significantly influenced by the extended interpretations of Swami Chinmayananda. As a Vedantin, he provided a practical perspective on the teachings of the Gita, illuminating how Lord Krishna’s messages relate to management, family dynamics and interactions with people from diverse backgrounds. His insights have greatly shaped my understanding of how to navigate these complexities in life