Monday Motivation: ‘Uncertainty is normal and manageable’

Think footwear, and Bata instantly comes to mind, a legacy brand that has flourished across India for close to a century. When Gunjan Shah took over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in 2021, he knew his role at Bata India would require a deep understanding of the organisation, while making the most of his professional experience.

“What is distinctive about leading a company of Bata’s scale is the depth of responsibility. Decisions tend to have a wider and lasting impact on people, partners and the organisation as a whole, which calls for greater thoughtfulness and balance. It encourages a certain independence of judgement, holding the larger picture even as you engage closely with teams across the business,” says Gurugram-based Shah, 51.

Advertisement

Drawn to technology and problem-solving, Shah pursued a Bachelor of Technology in Computers from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in Mumbai, followed by postgraduate diploma in management at Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. His early days in the workforce exposed him to sales and marketing roles across diverse industries, and over time, he gained a deep understanding of consumer behaviour and brand leadership.

“Those experiences across environments, disciplines and teams continue to shape how I think about building an organisation that balances scale with relevance and performance with purpose,” he says.

Shah talks to Mint about mentorship and why he enjoys slow mornings.

Who do you consider your mentor? I’ve been shaped most profoundly by my mother, who was curious, resilient and deeply interested in a wide range of subjects. Watching her navigate life with balance, empathy and strength instilled in me the value of perspective and adaptability, qualities that continue to guide me and anchor my leadership style, especially in moments that require clarity, patience and long-term thinking. Professionally, one of my most influential mentors was my longest-serving boss, Varun Berry. What stood out was his multi-dimensional approach to leadership and ability to balance instinct with structure. He believed in backing people, often taking bets on talent guided by gut feel while still maintaining strong processes.

Advertisement

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? One of my mother’s most valuable insights was learning how to balance conviction with discipline. She taught me the importance of perspective, empathy and standing by decisions with quiet confidence. She believed in trusting people, giving them room to grow and holding them accountable with fairness rather than rigidity. That philosophy has deeply influenced how I approach decision-making, be it grounded in values or focussed on long-term outcomes, never driven by impulse. This understanding was further refined under Varun’s guidance. He often emphasised that while strong processes are essential, leadership ultimately requires the courage to trust your instincts, especially when it comes to people.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Mentoring shows up in small details throughout the day. When I come across a colleague struggling with a decision or someone second-guessing themselves after a setback, I don’t try to fix things for them. I usually start by sharing how I’ve dealt with similar situations in the past. That honesty matters and makes the conversation real. I’ve learnt that people don’t need polished advice as much as they need reassurance that uncertainty is normal and manageable.

Advertisement

Also Read | The quiet power of starting the workday slow

What’s your morning schedule like? My mornings are simple and unhurried. It begins with a cup of chai, the newspaper and a few conversations with my wife and father. I avoid diving straight into media and messages. I like to spend a few minutes thinking through the day ahead, not in terms of meetings, but priorities - what needs attention, what can wait and where I need to be more present. It’s a small window of calm, but it sets the tone for everything that follows.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? Clarity over activity, I ask myself what outcome I want from each decision and who benefits from it. Selective focus, as Steve Jobs said, innovation is picking what not to do. I apply that filter to time and attention, prioritising work that accelerates learning and customer value, and saying no to the rest. People-centric productivity: Productivity is not just about what I do but how we do things together. Investing in people, empowering them and building trust accelerates execution more than any tool can.

Advertisement

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? I became far more intentional about how I spent my day outside of work. With everything slowing down, I realised the importance of creating simple structures that supported both physical and mental well-being. I began prioritising movement in a more deliberate way, since it helps clear the mind, builds discipline and restores energy. Along with regular walks and stretching, I made time for sports. Spending time with family also became central, moments that helped me disconnect from the noise of the day and stay grounded.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I am a voracious reader and move fluidly between fiction and non-fiction since both offer lessons on judgement, consequence and human behaviour. In fiction, I like writers like Frederick Forsyth and David Baldacci. Their stories often deal with complex decisions made under uncertainty, which mirrors real-life leadership more closely than we sometimes acknowledge. In non-fiction, Malcolm Gladwell’s work has been particularly influential in the way it challenges conventional thinking and encourages readers to look at problems from multiple angles. I have also enjoyed Erich Segal’s writing which reminds you of the emotional and human dimensions that sit behind professional success. On the podcast front, I tend to gravitate towards documentary-style episodes. I enjoy formats that explore history, unsolved mysteries or the evolving implications of artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? The best way to stay balanced is to create moments of stillness and rhythm in an otherwise fast-moving life. Reading remains a serious and sustained habit. I gravitate towards history, philosophy and biographies because they remind me that most challenges we face today have been seen before in some form or the other. I also enjoy spending time with my family. Simple routines like sharing a meal have a grounding effect. In many ways, these moments mirror leadership lessons. Patience, listening and presence matter more than perfection. They help me return to work with sharper focus and a calmer mind.

Also Read | Monday Motivation: The 2 Cs that drive sustained success at work