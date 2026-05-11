Monday Motivation: ‘Strategy is only as strong as its execution’

Problem-solving captured Sanjay Sudhakaran’s imagination during his student years. It’s what drove him towards pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Mumbai, where he could use logic and creativity to build something worthwhile. An important learning that has stayed with him from those days is the importance of perseverance.
“Projects rarely worked on the first attempt. But the process of trying again, learning from what broke and refining until it worked taught me resilience. It’s a lesson I carry into every leadership decision I make today,” says Mumbai-based Sudhakaran, 54, Managing Director, Bosch Home Comfort India Limited.
In the rapidly evolving world of technology, Sudhakaran believes that Artificial Intelligence is rewriting the rules of the home comfort industry through smarter systems that are not only efficient, but also responsive to consumer needs. At the same time, it is their intention to weave sustainability into all their products.
“We’re committed to energy efficiency and driving it through advanced technologies, inverter compressors, eco-friendly refrigerants and smart sensors that cut down power consumption without compromising performance. These innovations are building a future where comfort and responsibility exist together,” he says.
Sudhakaran talks to Mint about mentorship and why he enjoys cooking.