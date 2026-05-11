Monday Motivation: ‘Strategy is only as strong as its execution’

Problem-solving captured Sanjay Sudhakaran’s imagination during his student years. It’s what drove him towards pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Mumbai, where he could use logic and creativity to build something worthwhile. An important learning that has stayed with him from those days is the importance of perseverance.
Problem-solving captured Sanjay Sudhakaran’s imagination during his student years. It’s what drove him towards pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Mumbai, where he could use logic and creativity to build something worthwhile. An important learning that has stayed with him from those days is the importance of perseverance.
“Projects rarely worked on the first attempt. But the process of trying again, learning from what broke and refining until it worked taught me resilience. It’s a lesson I carry into every leadership decision I make today,” says Mumbai-based Sudhakaran, 54, Managing Director, Bosch Home Comfort India Limited.
“Projects rarely worked on the first attempt. But the process of trying again, learning from what broke and refining until it worked taught me resilience. It’s a lesson I carry into every leadership decision I make today,” says Mumbai-based Sudhakaran, 54, Managing Director, Bosch Home Comfort India Limited.
In the rapidly evolving world of technology, Sudhakaran believes that Artificial Intelligence is rewriting the rules of the home comfort industry through smarter systems that are not only efficient, but also responsive to consumer needs. At the same time, it is their intention to weave sustainability into all their products.
“We’re committed to energy efficiency and driving it through advanced technologies, inverter compressors, eco-friendly refrigerants and smart sensors that cut down power consumption without compromising performance. These innovations are building a future where comfort and responsibility exist together,” he says.
Sudhakaran talks to Mint about mentorship and why he enjoys cooking.
Who do you consider your mentor?
I’ve been fortunate to learn from remarkable people at every stage of my career. My early mentors taught me discipline and integrity, the non-negotiables of leadership. My leaders showed me how strategy and execution must work hand-in-hand. And my peers have constantly pushed me to see things differently, to question and evolve. To name just one would feel incomplete. Each of them has left a mark, shaping not just my career but the leader I’ve become.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
I’ve been blessed with mentors who taught me that clarity and empathy are the twin pillars of leadership. One insight has stayed with me like a guiding principle— strategy is only as strong as its execution. And execution doesn’t come from hovering over people or controlling every move. It comes from empowering them, trusting them to own the outcome. That’s become the foundation of how I lead.
What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?
Mentorship means being a sounding board, offering perspective when it’s needed and creating space for people to grow to their potential. I mentor by encouraging ownership, by asking questions that unlock thinking rather than handing out answers. I share my own journey, the wins and the stumbles, so my colleagues can learn without the weight of fear holding them back. It’s about building their confidence and watching them take charge of their own path.
What’s your morning schedule like?
My mornings begin in quiet reflection, with exercise and a few moments of stillness setting the tone for the day. Slowly, the calm gives way to focus, and the day unfolds, gradually filling up with priorities and purpose. I spend time reviewing what truly matters before the rhythm of meetings and decisions takes over.
What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?
Productivity is built on a few core principles. I believe in ruthless prioritisation, focussing only on what truly moves the needle. Also, delegation that is rooted in trust, empowering my team rather than micromanaging them. And managing energy—not just time—ensuring that I’m investing myself wisely across work and life, so that neither suffers. These principles have guided every step of my journey and made everything flow more naturally.
Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?
I would recommend Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek. It beautifully captures the role of empathy and trust in leadership and it resonates deeply with how I see the world. The podcast, The Knowledge Project by Shane Parrish is a gem. It sparks fresh insights into decision-making and growth, the kind that stay with you and keep you thinking forward.
How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?
Family time has a way of grounding me, bringing everything back into perspective. I also find peace in reading and exploring music, from timeless classics to contemporary sounds, each offering something different. Occasionally, I step into the kitchen and cook. These moments reconnect me with a different kind of creativity, helping me unwind in a way that feels meaningful.
Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.
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