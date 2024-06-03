Want to be productive? Don’t multitask, says Ceat Ltd's CEO Arnab Banerjee
Never procrastinate, always say what you mean and speak the truth – Ceat Ltd’s CEO Arnab Banerjee on the productivity principles he follows
When he’s not making important decisions at Ceat Ltd, Arnab Banerjee is busy training for a half marathon or a trek. “Running this distance is where you compete with yourself, and at the end of it, conquering it is extremely fulfilling," says Banerjee, 59, the managing director and chief executive of the tyre manufacturing company.