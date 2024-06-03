Want to be productive? Don’t multitask, says Ceat Ltd's CEO Arnab Banerjee

Never procrastinate, always say what you mean and speak the truth – Ceat Ltd’s CEO Arnab Banerjee on the productivity principles he follows

When he’s not making important decisions at Ceat Ltd, Arnab Banerjee is busy training for a half marathon or a trek. “Running this distance is where you compete with yourself, and at the end of it, conquering it is extremely fulfilling," says Banerjee, 59, the managing director and chief executive of the tyre manufacturing company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“From my student days, I learned to fix a goal and chase it relentlessly, while being open to the roads that take you there," says Mumbai-based Banerjee, who studied mechanical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. After joining Ceat in 2005, he pursued an Advanced Management Program from the Harvard Business School. Like many leaders, he believes learning should never stop.

In an interview, Banerjee talks about the power of mentorship and why he enjoys running and trekking. Edited excerpts: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who do you consider your mentor? I have been fortunate to have had several. My first boss, Aurobindo Ghosh, of Berger Paints; Subir Bose, who hired me at Berger; Paras Chowdhury at Ceat; and Srikant Gupte, who taught me many things at Marico. They all have played a significant role in shaping me.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? Simplify things and act based on simple rules. This ensures faster decision making and fosters transparency.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues? Being a mentor means helping a person to reflect and be more aware of where one stands, enabling them to create multiple options on how to take the next step in their life or career. It’s important to institutionalise mentoring in organisations. Most of my mentoring happens during work discussions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your memorable treks? The trek to Everest Base camp. It was profoundly meditative. I felt so small and insignificant amid the creations of nature.

Productivity principles you follow? Never procrastinate, always say what you mean and speak the truth, and never multitask. I like to get seven hours of sound sleep and eat my meals at fixed times.

How do you unwind? Having given up on self-help books a while ago, I read a lot of history, fiction and technology. Also, travelling and numismatics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

