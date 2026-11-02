Monday Motivation: RJ Corp's Devyani Jaipuria on long-term thinking and building institutions that last

The early days of Devyani Jaipuria’s work life were diverse. She learned the significance of discipline and responsibility through her mother while accompanying her to a school she was associated with. On another day, she would observe the daily operations at Costa Coffee and gain hands-on experience as it was being established in India. It got her interested in understanding institutions and what made them thrive and evolve to create lasting impact.
“Most assume that growing up in a business family means conversations around numbers and decisions, but what I learned was the importance of long-term thinking and building something meaningful. An early lesson was that leadership is earned, not inherited. People respond to actions, consistency and a willingness to learn,” says New Delhi-based Jaipuria, 41, Director, RJ Corp—Healthcare & Education.
These days, she dons multiple hats. In education, her focus has been on developing a curriculum that encourages creativity and critical thinking, while also looking at the emotional well-being of students. She is also a part of the leadership team at Pravah Skill Development Centre that empowers youngsters with practical skills and industry exposure. The Aliya Charitable Trust founded by her in 2014 supports the healthcare needs of individuals who lack resources.
“Leadership is ultimately about trust. Strategies evolve and markets change, but integrity, relationships and credibility endure. These are lessons that have shaped the way I approach life as well,” she says.
Jaipuria talks to Lounge about mentorship and the importance of creating meaningful impact.
Who do you consider your mentor?
I have been fortunate to have mentors in my family, starting with my grandfather, father and mother, who have influenced me in different ways. I have also learned from teachers, colleagues and friends. I believe mentorship is not always about one individual; it is often a collection of people whose experiences and guidance shape your perspective.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
One lesson that has stayed with me is that meaningful impact takes time. We live in a world that often celebrates speed, but many of the most worthwhile things—whether institutions, relationships or communities - are built through patience and consistency. That perspective has influenced many of my decisions.
What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?
I’ve always been more interested in creating environments where people can grow. Whether it’s a school, hospital or workplace, I’ve found that people thrive when they feel seen. The people who had the greatest influence on me weren’t necessarily the ones who gave me advice—they were the ones who made me believe I was capable of more. That’s what I try to do for others as well. I encourage people to take ownership of ideas, challenge assumptions and trust their judgement.
What’s your morning schedule like?
My mornings are usually a reminder that life doesn’t fit neatly into categories. Before the first meeting begins, there are often a dozen different things competing for attention and the usual unpredictability that comes with everyday life. Over the years, I’ve stopped chasing the idea of a perfect routine—what matters more is starting the day with perspective. Once you accept that not everything will go according to plan, you become better at focussing on what truly matters.
What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?
Age teaches you that everything cannot be equally important. Earlier in my career, I felt responsible for solving every problem myself. Over time, I’ve realised that leadership is often about knowing where your attention creates the greatest value and trusting others with the rest. I’ve also become more comfortable saying no. Every commitment comes with an opportunity cost and protecting your time is about being selective rather than being efficient.