Monday motivation: The magic of the ‘first in, first out’ way of working

Shail Desai
Published7 Oct 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Dheeraj Sinha, group chief executive at FCB Group India and South Asia
Dheeraj Sinha, group chief executive at FCB Group India and South Asia

Before turning to the world of advertising, Dheeraj Sinha was a student of economics at Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce. Though he didn’t pursue the field further, it’s a passion that he continues to chase.

“Much of our work in understanding business, marketing and advertising is connected to market dynamics, consumer behaviour and economic trends. Economics has been instrumental in shaping my career as a strategist for 17 years,” says Sinha, 46, group chief executive at FCB Group India and South Asia.

After pursuing a postgraduate diploma in communications from the Mudra Institute of Communications in Ahmedabad, Mumbai-based Sinha jumped into the world of advertising in the late 90s. He considers his campaigns with Tata Motors, Spotify and Amazon to be among the most challenging he’s worked on over the years.

In an interview, Sinha talks about mentorship and why he prefers the “first in, first out” approach. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve learned from many people I’ve worked with. I’ve also learnt a lot from younger people, as they have reverse-mentored me.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Being a mentor means helping people realize the potential they didn’t know they had. As someone once said, mentors open the sky for people to fly. That’s how I see my role with everyone who works with me.

Your morning schedule like?

I exercise in the morning. The pandemic taught me the importance of taking care of my health. Then, I get ready, and if I have time, drop my younger one at the bus stop. I then make breakfast for myself and my wife and head to the office. Some of the productivity principles you follow?

I address what is on my table at that moment. I’ll respond immediately if you send me an email that needs a response. I follow a “first in, first out” approach. If I need to act on something, I do it immediately. If I’m in a meeting for half an hour, I will address the issue and only take things back if there’s missing information. Most of the time, I strive to be present and resolve problems or seize opportunities fully in the moment.

How do you unwind?

I love music, so I have an elaborate music setup at home. I’m into vinyl these days and have a separate audio system. Music is a big way for me to unwind. Running is also a major way I relax, besides spending time with the family. 

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics. Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com

