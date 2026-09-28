Monday Motivation: Homescapes' founder Amitabh Awasthy on building for the long haul

Right after graduation, Amitabh Awasthy landed an opportunity with Vardhman Spinning Mills that offered hands-on learning. In the by-lanes of Ludhiana, he first realised the country’s rich textile heritage.
Right after graduation, Amitabh Awasthy landed an opportunity with Vardhman Spinning Mills that offered hands-on learning. In the by-lanes of Ludhiana, he first realised the country’s rich textile heritage.
“I was fascinated with this craft and the spirit of those behind it. I developed an understanding of everything from spinning and weaving, to what truly defines quality in a finished product. From that day, I started living and breathing textiles,” says Panipat-based Awasthy, 65, Founder, Homescapes India.
“I was fascinated with this craft and the spirit of those behind it. I developed an understanding of everything from spinning and weaving, to what truly defines quality in a finished product. From that day, I started living and breathing textiles,” says Panipat-based Awasthy, 65, Founder, Homescapes India.
Over time, he noticed the lack of consistency in delivering quality finished products which were on par with global standards. It laid the foundations of Homescapes that manufactures bedding products as well as bathing linen for the hospitality and retail sector these days.
One of his key focus areas is to develop functional products that cater to India’s diverse climatic conditions. They’ve worked with goose down and feather and other fabrics made from bamboo, tencel and aloe vera, while all along ensuring sustainability and sourcing responsibly.
“We are conscious about the authenticity and traceability of our raw materials, especially when it comes to natural fillings where ethical sourcing is critical. We work towards reducing carbon footprint through efficient manufacturing, regular power audits and a gradual shift towards renewable energy. Sustainability is embedded into how we build our products from the ground up,” he says.
Awasthy talks to Mint about the importance of patience and why he likes innovations.
Who do you consider your mentor?
RC Oswal of Vardhman Spinning Mills.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
I learned to never lose sight of the fundamentals. He always emphasised that before building a business, you need to truly understand what you’re creating its quality, purpose and the value it delivers. That clarity stayed with me. He taught me patience and the importance of doing things the right way, even if it takes longer. In today’s fast-paced world, that mindset is rare, but it’s what builds something lasting.
What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?
Mentorship is both a responsibility and a privilege. Having spent close to five decades in the industry, I understand the kind of resilience, patience and pace it demands. I focus on understanding people, their strengths and limitations, and help them grow into the best version of themselves in their roles. I believe mentorship also reflects in the relationships you build. Over the years, we’ve been able to maintain long-standing partnerships with suppliers and retain a large part of our customer base, which I take great pride in. That consistency comes from trust, transparency and growing together.
What’s your morning schedule like?
My mornings are quite disciplined. I begin with a walk and yoga to stay active, followed by a few minutes of prayer to stay grounded. I like to stay updated on current affairs, so I spend time with the news. And I strongly believe in starting the day right, so a good wholesome breakfast is non-negotiable.
What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?
Productivity is closely tied to staying connected with product innovation. I spend time understanding materials, construction and how global advancements can be adapted for the Indian market. Over the years, we’ve worked on bringing better technologies into India, whether in processing goose down and feather or developing fabrics suited to our climate. I strongly believe innovation is not about adding features, but about solving real problems like comfort, durability, and hygiene. Staying close to the product ensures we keep improving and don’t become complacent.
What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?
At a time when everything was uncertain, I made it a point to maintain regular, meaningful communication with the customers, suppliers and my team—not just from a business standpoint, but also at a personal level. It helped build stronger relationships and trust. That habit has stayed with me. Even today, consistent follow-ups and staying connected play a big role in gaining new customers and retaining existing ones.
How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?
I enjoy spending time with family, watching movies or having conversations away from work since it helps me disconnect and reset. I enjoy exploring food and culture whenever I can travel. Understanding a place through its food and textiles has always been very interesting. It keeps my curiosity alive even outside work.
Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.
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