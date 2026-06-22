Monday Motivation: Why Kearney's Siddharth Jain swears by the 80:20 productivity rule

Like most kids of his generation, Siddharth Jain was an ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar. His prowess on the field apart, what really struck a chord was the legendary cricketer’s ability to carry pressure with grace and show up match after match, regardless of the noise around him. Jain knows a thing or two about it, having spent 18 long years in consultancy with Kearney India.
“In my field, no two years look the same. The sectors have evolved, the clients have grown more sophisticated and the problems are more complex. There is always something new to figure out,” says Mumbai-based Jain, 42, Managing Partner & Country Head, Kearney India.
His biggest learning over the years has come through conversations with clients, peers and leaders across industries, and by keeping abreast with developments and comprehending data. According to Jain, the key to building a successful career in consultancy is by cultivating the ability to walk into unfamiliar situations, orienting efficiently and arriving at an opinion.
Two projects standout for him over the years. As part of a telecom sector engagement, realising that his predictions on technology evolution had come true was immensely satisfying. And the scale of complexity in an AI-driven, end-to-end transformation for a conglomerate and the learning through it was a rewarding experience, considering he hadn’t handled anything like it in the past.
“AI is freeing up bandwidth for the work that actually matters—sharpening hypotheses, making the judgment call and having the difficult client conversation. Clients are asking us to help them think through AI-led transformation - from strategy to implementation. The firms that will lead in this space are those that can credibly operate on both sides of that equation,” Jain says.
Jain talks to Mint about making the most of mornings and why mentorship is about asking the right questions.
Who do you consider your mentor?
Two early bosses shaped me in specific ways. Vikas Kaushal taught me to be bold and passionate about winning, and to combine that hunger with real attention to detail. Kaushika Madhavan taught me empathy and the importance of always doing the right thing, even when the easier path exists. But the single greatest influence on me, professionally and personally, has been my elder brother, Rahul Jain. He has shown me what it looks like to bring genuine passion to work, to strive for excellence always, to prioritise ruthlessly, and to hold multiple things in your head and move fast across all of them. That combination of intensity, integrity, and productivity is what I keep coming back to.