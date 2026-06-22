Monday Motivation: Why Kearney's Siddharth Jain swears by the 80:20 productivity rule

Like most kids of his generation, Siddharth Jain was an ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar. His prowess on the field apart, what really struck a chord was the legendary cricketer’s ability to carry pressure with grace and show up match after match, regardless of the noise around him. Jain knows a thing or two about it, having spent 18 long years in consultancy with Kearney India.
Like most kids of his generation, Siddharth Jain was an ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar. His prowess on the field apart, what really struck a chord was the legendary cricketer’s ability to carry pressure with grace and show up match after match, regardless of the noise around him. Jain knows a thing or two about it, having spent 18 long years in consultancy with Kearney India.
“In my field, no two years look the same. The sectors have evolved, the clients have grown more sophisticated and the problems are more complex. There is always something new to figure out,” says Mumbai-based Jain, 42, Managing Partner & Country Head, Kearney India.
“In my field, no two years look the same. The sectors have evolved, the clients have grown more sophisticated and the problems are more complex. There is always something new to figure out,” says Mumbai-based Jain, 42, Managing Partner & Country Head, Kearney India.
His biggest learning over the years has come through conversations with clients, peers and leaders across industries, and by keeping abreast with developments and comprehending data. According to Jain, the key to building a successful career in consultancy is by cultivating the ability to walk into unfamiliar situations, orienting efficiently and arriving at an opinion.
Two projects standout for him over the years. As part of a telecom sector engagement, realising that his predictions on technology evolution had come true was immensely satisfying. And the scale of complexity in an AI-driven, end-to-end transformation for a conglomerate and the learning through it was a rewarding experience, considering he hadn’t handled anything like it in the past.
“AI is freeing up bandwidth for the work that actually matters—sharpening hypotheses, making the judgment call and having the difficult client conversation. Clients are asking us to help them think through AI-led transformation - from strategy to implementation. The firms that will lead in this space are those that can credibly operate on both sides of that equation,” Jain says.
Jain talks to Mint about making the most of mornings and why mentorship is about asking the right questions.
Who do you consider your mentor?
Two early bosses shaped me in specific ways. Vikas Kaushal taught me to be bold and passionate about winning, and to combine that hunger with real attention to detail. Kaushika Madhavan taught me empathy and the importance of always doing the right thing, even when the easier path exists. But the single greatest influence on me, professionally and personally, has been my elder brother, Rahul Jain. He has shown me what it looks like to bring genuine passion to work, to strive for excellence always, to prioritise ruthlessly, and to hold multiple things in your head and move fast across all of them. That combination of intensity, integrity, and productivity is what I keep coming back to.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor's guidance?
That conviction and humility are not opposites—they are complements. Vikas pushed me to back my views and go after outcomes with full commitment. Kaushika reminded me that how you get there matters as much as whether you get there. My brother tied it all together, showing me that excellence and integrity, speed and thoughtfulness are not trade-offs. The best professionals find a way to hold all of it at once.
What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?
Mentorship is not about giving advice. It is about asking the right questions at the right time. The most impactful thing a mentor can do is help someone think through a problem more clearly—not hand them answers. With my colleagues, I try to stay genuinely invested in their growth beyond the current engagement. That means being honest when I see a pattern that is holding someone back and being available for the conversations that go beyond the immediate project.
What’s your morning schedule like?
I am serious about getting my seven hours of sleep. I have found that everything else, including the early start, only works if that foundation is in place. I prefer to begin the day early and like to exercise. I carve out time for reflective work, thinking through pending decisions, reviewing priorities or sometimes just writing. I try to do this before the calendar takes over because once the day starts in earnest, that kind of uninterrupted thinking becomes very hard to find.
What are some of the productivity principles you follow?
The first is 80:20—knowing which 20% of the work will deliver 80% of the value and having the discipline to focus there is the single biggest productivity lever. It sounds obvious, but few practice it. The second is speed over accuracy—not recklessness, but a bias for momentum. A good answer today almost always beats a perfect answer next week. In consulting and in business generally, the cost of delay is consistently underestimated.
What’s one positive work routine you developed during the pandemic?
The pandemic forced me to be much more intentional about how I structured my day. Without the natural punctuation of travel and in-person meetings, I started front-loading my most important thinking to the early morning before calls began. That habit has stayed. I am now quite protective of that first hour or two.
Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?
Morgan Housel’s podcast is one I would recommend without hesitation. I have also read his book The Psychology of Money, one of the best things written on how people actually think about decisions, risk and long-term success. He has a rare ability to make behavioural insight feel practical rather than theoretical and is well worth your time. On mentorship specifically, I think the best material is often the people around you. Watching someone you respect navigate a hard situation teaches you more than most books on the subject.
How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?
Whether it’s watching or playing, cricket is the one thing that completely occupies my mind and gives everything else a rest. Beyond that, numbers, oddly enough—there is something genuinely relaxing about working through a problem that is purely analytical with no stakes attached. Music is a constant in the background. And time with my kids has a way of resetting perspective better than anything else.
Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discusstheir mentors and their work ethics.
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