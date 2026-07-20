Monday Motivation: 'Learning to fail fast builds a resilient business’

In a country that snacks on everything from dosa to chaat, patience was the key for Tarak Bhattacharya at Mad Over Donuts (MOD). Years of experience in the food and beverage industry made him realise that it was possible to build a brand around donuts. But convincing those around him proved to be a greater challenge when he took charge in 2011.
“What people underestimate about the Indian consumer is how curious they are about food. They’ll try something if you give them the chance. And that’s exactly what we did—sampled relentlessly and let the product do the work,” says Mumbai-based Bhattacharya, Executive Director & CEO, MOD.
A student of maths and computer programming, Bhattacharya was aware that he was a people’s person at heart. The day he stepped into a working kitchen, he knew he had found his space.
“I thrived on the heat, the noise, everyone moving at once where someone always needed something. Thirty years later, nothing has changed,” he says.
During the initial decade, MOD went deep in the metros, before turning their attention to tier 2 and 3 markets. After close to 15 years at MOD, Bhattacharya experiences the same excitement when they explore new grounds.