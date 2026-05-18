Monday Motivation: Balancing creativity and practicality

Art has always been Neha Gupta’s quiet escape. She would spend hours sketching and painting, exploring her creativity as a little girl. Over time, she gained interest in a deeper understanding of spaces and buildings.
“Architecture felt like art that people could actually live in and interiors were what made those spaces warm, inviting and personal,” says New Delhi-based Gupta, co-founder, principal designer and restaurateur at Beyond Designs.
As a student of architecture and design, she first realised that functionality was as crucial as aesthetics. It defined her approach at the luxury interior design studio that she runs alongside her husband, Sachin.
“The smallest details can make the biggest difference. That balance between creativity and practicality continues to guide my work even today,” she says.
Beyond the studio, Gupta has extended her design sensibilities to experiential dining and has launched six establishments so far. While the early years were spent exploring different ideas and aesthetics, she says her style today has become a lot calmer and more refined.
“Building something from the ground up has been incredibly fulfilling. But beyond awards or recognition, what truly matters is when a client says—this feels like home. That emotional connection is the greatest accomplishment for any designer,” she says.