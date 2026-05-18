Monday Motivation: Balancing creativity and practicality

Art has always been Neha Gupta’s quiet escape. She would spend hours sketching and painting, exploring her creativity as a little girl. Over time, she gained interest in a deeper understanding of spaces and buildings.
Art has always been Neha Gupta’s quiet escape. She would spend hours sketching and painting, exploring her creativity as a little girl. Over time, she gained interest in a deeper understanding of spaces and buildings.
“Architecture felt like art that people could actually live in and interiors were what made those spaces warm, inviting and personal,” says New Delhi-based Gupta, co-founder, principal designer and restaurateur at Beyond Designs.
“Architecture felt like art that people could actually live in and interiors were what made those spaces warm, inviting and personal,” says New Delhi-based Gupta, co-founder, principal designer and restaurateur at Beyond Designs.
As a student of architecture and design, she first realised that functionality was as crucial as aesthetics. It defined her approach at the luxury interior design studio that she runs alongside her husband, Sachin.
“The smallest details can make the biggest difference. That balance between creativity and practicality continues to guide my work even today,” she says.
Beyond the studio, Gupta has extended her design sensibilities to experiential dining and has launched six establishments so far. While the early years were spent exploring different ideas and aesthetics, she says her style today has become a lot calmer and more refined.
“Building something from the ground up has been incredibly fulfilling. But beyond awards or recognition, what truly matters is when a client says—this feels like home. That emotional connection is the greatest accomplishment for any designer,” she says.
Gupta talks to Mint about mentorship and what she’s learned through motherhood.
Who do you consider your mentor?
I deeply value mentors who encourage growth and honest feedback. I have learned from seniors in the industry, from collaborative experiences and from life itself. Every phase teaches you something new if you are open to learning.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
One key lesson was that good design begins with listening. Keeping your ego aside allows you to truly understand the client and evolve creatively. Growth happens when you remain open to feedback.
What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?
Being a mentor means helping others discover their own voice rather than shaping them into yours. At Beyond Designs, I encourage my team to think independently, take ownership and stay curious. I believe in guiding with patience and leading by example.
What does your morning schedule look like?
I like to begin my mornings early and quietly. I spend a few minutes planning my day and setting intentions. If possible, I include light exercise to stay active and energised before stepping into work mode.
What are some productivity principles you follow?
I prioritise what truly matters each day and avoid unnecessary complications. Delegation and clarity are very important to me. Consistency and organisation are the foundations of productivity.
What’s one positive work routine you developed during the pandemic?
During the pandemic, we strengthened our digital communication and planning systems. Virtual meetings became more structured and focussed. Many of those efficient systems continue to support our workflow even today.
How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?
I unwind by listening to Bollywood music and watching movies—they instantly lift my mood. Spending time with friends and family helps me recharge. I absolutely love dancing, it’s my favourite stressbuster. And of course, a little shopping now and then always adds joy!
How have you managed your work commitments alongside the family?
Motherhood has taught me efficiency and presence. I focus on being fully present wherever I am—whether at work or with my family. A strong support system and clear priorities make all the difference. It’s about balance, not perfection.
Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.
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