Monday Motivation: 'Entrepreneurship is about staying the course'

Since his younger days, Nilesh Gupta’s interactions with his father, Desh Bandhu Gupta, revolved around everything from national policy and public health to business strategy, science, global affairs and ethics. He also learned about spirituality and meditation, besides the world of Lupin and pharmaceuticals.
“My father spoke as passionately about drug affordability as he did about manufacturing quality, nurturing talent and the responsibility of entrepreneurs to society. Those conversations shaped how my sister Vinita and I see our role today—not as owners but as custodians of a legacy entrusted to us,” says Mumbai-based Gupta, 52, Managing Director, Lupin.
The pharmaceutical company was established by Desh Bandhu Gupta in 1968 at a time when India was still importing basic medicines. Over the years, Gupta saw him tackle crises of all kinds that taught him the importance of being resilient and doing the right thing. That guidance has been instrumental in leading a team that strives to make quality healthcare accessible across the country. DBG’s journey, alongside the evolution of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, is captured in Made in India that was released earlier this year.
“My father’s story exemplifies what can be accomplished when determination is fuelled with purpose. You don’t need perfect conditions to begin—just clarity of purpose and willingness to persist. The biggest lesson for me is that entrepreneurship is not about overnight success; it is about staying the course through uncertainty and setbacks,” he says.
Gupta talks to Mint about mentorship and why he believes in a hands-on approach.
Who do you consider your mentor?
I had the privilege of watching my father not just lead the company, but also actively mentor leaders, my family and others from so many walks of life. Having a front-row seat to his leadership allowed me to learn how he navigated immense challenges, including the existential crises that Lupin faced. His guidance and the vast number of lessons he imparted continue to steer both my personal journey and our vision for Lupin’s future.