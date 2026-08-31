Monday Motivation: ‘Productivity is about focus, not volume’

The first time he played padel, Nikhil Sachdev was hooked. The competitive nature of the sport was one aspect of it. He also realised its social appeal and how it could bring people together.
When he jumped into the research, it was evident that the game was relatively new in India. He had his task cut out if he wanted to take it to the masses.
“The biggest challenge early on was awareness. While starting out, it was less about spotting a trend and more about committing to something before the trend existed. It comes with a different kind of pressure because you don’t have validation to rely on,” says Mumbai-based Sachdev, 44, co-founder of PadelPark India.
Setting up infrastructure was the first step, a significant hurdle Sachdev had observed in other sports. Over time, they built around 300 courts across the country to ensure that padel could grow seamlessly. They also focussed on grassroots development through beginner formats, coaching programs and community-led events.
Tie-ups with JSW Sports and Westlife Foodworld have brought awareness and credibility, while also allowing them to scale. The sport is still at a nascent stage in India, but its inclusion as part of the Asian Games in September speaks volumes of its potential.
“The vision is to create a pathway where someone can move towards more structured play and competition. Without that progression, growth remains at the surface level. India is still at an early stage, but the pace of adoption is strong. If the momentum continues, we could see a much faster growth curve,” he says.
Sachdev talks to Mint about mentorship and why he likes early mornings.
Who do you consider your mentor?
I’ve learned from different people at different stages of my life. Each one has influenced a different aspect of how I think. I don’t look at mentorship as a fixed relationship—it’s more about being open to absorbing perspectives from people who have operated at different levels or navigated similar challenges.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
One key insight that has stayed with me is to focus on building long-term value, rather than chasing short-term wins. In a space like padel where growth is visible in phases, it’s easy to focus on short-term wins. But the real impact comes from decisions that compound over time, even if they don’t show immediate results.