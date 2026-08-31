Monday Motivation: ‘Productivity is about focus, not volume’

The first time he played padel, Nikhil Sachdev was hooked. The competitive nature of the sport was one aspect of it. He also realised its social appeal and how it could bring people together.
The first time he played padel, Nikhil Sachdev was hooked. The competitive nature of the sport was one aspect of it. He also realised its social appeal and how it could bring people together.
When he jumped into the research, it was evident that the game was relatively new in India. He had his task cut out if he wanted to take it to the masses.
When he jumped into the research, it was evident that the game was relatively new in India. He had his task cut out if he wanted to take it to the masses.
“The biggest challenge early on was awareness. While starting out, it was less about spotting a trend and more about committing to something before the trend existed. It comes with a different kind of pressure because you don’t have validation to rely on,” says Mumbai-based Sachdev, 44, co-founder of PadelPark India.
Setting up infrastructure was the first step, a significant hurdle Sachdev had observed in other sports. Over time, they built around 300 courts across the country to ensure that padel could grow seamlessly. They also focussed on grassroots development through beginner formats, coaching programs and community-led events.
Tie-ups with JSW Sports and Westlife Foodworld have brought awareness and credibility, while also allowing them to scale. The sport is still at a nascent stage in India, but its inclusion as part of the Asian Games in September speaks volumes of its potential.
“The vision is to create a pathway where someone can move towards more structured play and competition. Without that progression, growth remains at the surface level. India is still at an early stage, but the pace of adoption is strong. If the momentum continues, we could see a much faster growth curve,” he says.
Sachdev talks to Mint about mentorship and why he likes early mornings.
Who do you consider your mentor?
I’ve learned from different people at different stages of my life. Each one has influenced a different aspect of how I think. I don’t look at mentorship as a fixed relationship—it’s more about being open to absorbing perspectives from people who have operated at different levels or navigated similar challenges.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
One key insight that has stayed with me is to focus on building long-term value, rather than chasing short-term wins. In a space like padel where growth is visible in phases, it’s easy to focus on short-term wins. But the real impact comes from decisions that compound over time, even if they don’t show immediate results.
What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?
Mentorship is about enabling others to think independently rather than giving them all the answers. At PadelPark India, I focus on creating an environment where people feel empowered to take ownership, experiment and learn from both successes and failures.
What’s your morning schedule like?
I like to start my day early and keep it structured, usually with some form of physical activity. It helps create a mental reset before the day begins. In a business that’s growing quickly, that initial structure helps bring clarity before things get reactive.
What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?
The biggest shift has been understanding that productivity is about focus, not volume. In a growing business like PadelPark, there are always multiple moving parts. Being clear about what actually drives progress is critical. The second is building a team you trust—without that, it’s difficult to scale effectively.
What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?
The pandemic reinforced the importance of discipline and routine. I became more intentional about how I structure my time, especially balancing work and personal well-being. That balance becomes important when you’re building something long-term.
Any books or podcasts you would recommend on mentorship and growth?
I tend to gravitate towards content around leadership, mindset and long-term thinking. Anything that helps me see the bigger picture while staying grounded in execution.
How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?
Sport is still how I like to unwind. Whether it’s playing padel or just staying active, it helps reset both physically and mentally. Beyond that, I enjoy spending time with close friends and family to step away and recharge.
Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.
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