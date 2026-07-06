Monday Motivation: Why PDS Ltd’s Sanjay Jain believes the best leaders step back to enable others

The ability to adapt was a significant lesson that Sanjay Jain grasped during his formative years. He taught himself to embrace discomfort and be patient with the learning process. It’s a quality that continues to help him tackle uncertainty while navigating new environments and challenges at PDS Ltd.
“As they say, growth often begins where comfort ends. I’ve learned to enjoy the process,” says Mumbai-based Jain, 55, Group CEO at PDS Ltd. Since coming on board in 2021, Jain’s focus has been on improving profitability, enhancing returns and streamlining the business, which offers end-to-end customised services to retailers and apparel brands worldwide. Alongside, he’s looked to prioritise sustainability in fashion from the use of low impact materials and implementing eco-friendly product design, to being transparent about emissions data.
Through PDS Ventures, he has been backing early-stage businesses that address key industry challenges across sustainability, circularity, traceability, materials and fashion technology.
Jain talks to Mint about mentorship and the importance of personal well-being.
Who do you consider your mentor?
Deepak Kumar Seth, our chairman and founder, is someone I admire for his clarity of vision, humility and deep trust in people. He shares the philosophy of enabling people to drive success, giving them space to lead and grow. That ability to build while stepping back has been particularly inspiring.
Beyond business, he has shaped my perspective on leadership and personal and professional balance. Even my fashion choice of shifting from predictable white-and-blue workwear to experimenting with colour has been influenced by him.