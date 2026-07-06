Monday Motivation: Why PDS Ltd’s Sanjay Jain believes the best leaders step back to enable others

The ability to adapt was a significant lesson that Sanjay Jain grasped during his formative years. He taught himself to embrace discomfort and be patient with the learning process. It’s a quality that continues to help him tackle uncertainty while navigating new environments and challenges at PDS Ltd.
The ability to adapt was a significant lesson that Sanjay Jain grasped during his formative years. He taught himself to embrace discomfort and be patient with the learning process. It’s a quality that continues to help him tackle uncertainty while navigating new environments and challenges at PDS Ltd.
“As they say, growth often begins where comfort ends. I’ve learned to enjoy the process,” says Mumbai-based Jain, 55, Group CEO at PDS Ltd. Since coming on board in 2021, Jain’s focus has been on improving profitability, enhancing returns and streamlining the business, which offers end-to-end customised services to retailers and apparel brands worldwide. Alongside, he’s looked to prioritise sustainability in fashion from the use of low impact materials and implementing eco-friendly product design, to being transparent about emissions data.
“As they say, growth often begins where comfort ends. I’ve learned to enjoy the process,” says Mumbai-based Jain, 55, Group CEO at PDS Ltd. Since coming on board in 2021, Jain’s focus has been on improving profitability, enhancing returns and streamlining the business, which offers end-to-end customised services to retailers and apparel brands worldwide. Alongside, he’s looked to prioritise sustainability in fashion from the use of low impact materials and implementing eco-friendly product design, to being transparent about emissions data.
Through PDS Ventures, he has been backing early-stage businesses that address key industry challenges across sustainability, circularity, traceability, materials and fashion technology.
Jain talks to Mint about mentorship and the importance of personal well-being.
Who do you consider your mentor?
Deepak Kumar Seth, our chairman and founder, is someone I admire for his clarity of vision, humility and deep trust in people. He shares the philosophy of enabling people to drive success, giving them space to lead and grow. That ability to build while stepping back has been particularly inspiring.
Beyond business, he has shaped my perspective on leadership and personal and professional balance. Even my fashion choice of shifting from predictable white-and-blue workwear to experimenting with colour has been influenced by him.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
As a leader, you don’t always need to be seen in the driving seat. The overall direction of the company takes priority. That often comes from enabling others to take ownership, while you provide clarity, support and the right framework. That philosophy has deeply shaped how I view my role. For me, the title of CEO stands for Chief Enablement Officer and I value creating the conditions for others to succeed. We set clear expectations, maintain accountability, and foster a culture where growth, learning, and ownership go hand-in-hand.
What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?
I believe productivity starts with personal well-being—there is no substitute for mental health, physical fitness, proper sleep, healthy eating and quality time with family. I aim to maintain a routine that gives space to health, family and personal interests. When those foundations are in place, you naturally bring more energy, perspective and consistency to your work. Professionally, my core productivity principle is empowerment. I hire capable people and empower them for success through ownership and support. We look for value alignment, trust and accountability, and a mindset of constant learning and improvement. This ensures that I can trust my team as we work towards our goals.
What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?
I truly embraced the idea of balance—not just intellectually, but in practice. The lack of space to differentiate between the office and home made it easy to blur boundaries, and I made a conscious effort to understand where to draw the line. I also focussed on navigating uncertainty healthily, both personally and professionally.
Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?
I’ll recommend Founder’s Mentality that speaks about preserving entrepreneurial energy, staying close to the customer and building organisations that remain agile and purpose-driven even as they scale. I’ve been following Finding Mastery, a podcast by Michael Gervais, that features conversations with leaders and athletes, focussing on how people grow and perform under pressure. I also enjoy Figuring Out by Raj Shamani, which offers practical lessons on business, mindset and personal growth through diverse guest experiences.
How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?
Unwinding is as much about creating mental space as it is about doing something specific. One small ritual I have discovered is that after my last meeting of the week, I like to spend about half an hour by myself. Just sitting quietly without immediately moving into the next thing helps me transition out of work mode and reset for the weekend. Family time is a priority. I take time to indulge in the latest Bollywood film. I have also discovered a passion for poetry and writing that I make time for regularly.
Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.
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