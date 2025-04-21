Monday Motivation: Why there’s no right way to build success

After spending a decade in the US as an engineer with Sun Microsystems and IBM, Priyanka Agarwal Chopra decided to return to India in 2010 and work towards the development of the startup ecosystem here.

For the first couple of years after returning, Chopra worked with a social enterprise in the drinking water sector. Once she joined IIMA Ventures—which supports startups in the fields of deep tech, digital inclusion and climate tech—in 2014 as Director Portfolio, she found herself at the heart of India’s growing startup ecosystem. “The founding mission was to identify and address gaps in India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” says Agarwal Chopra, 48, who is now managing partner at IIMA Ventures.

In an interview with Lounge, she talks about mentorship and why there is no “right” way to build success. Edited excerpts:

Priyanka Agarwala Chopra

Who do you consider your mentor? My father has been my biggest mentor. He taught me to dream big and never underestimate myself.

One major insight you worked on with his guidance? When confronted with overwhelming problems, instead of getting paralysed by the scale of a challenge, just do the next best thing.

What does being a mentor mean to you? For me, mentorship isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about helping others ask the right questions. I see mentorship as a way of paying that forward. The best mentorship happens not in structured sessions, but in the small moments—brainstorming over coffee, sharing lessons from my own experiences or simply being available when someone needs a sounding board. I also remind those I mentor of something I’ve learned firsthand—careers aren’t a straight line and there’s no ‘right’ way to build success.

The key is to stay adaptable, keep learning and surround yourself with people who push you to be better.

Your productivity hacks? I am a firm proponent of checklists. They help me stay organised, reduce decision fatigue and ensure that important but non-urgent tasks don’t slip through the cracks.

I have also started experimenting with writing to drive clarity and build conviction. I am finding it to be incredibly effective, especially for tackling complex problems and decision-making.

How do you unwind? I love to read and listen to music. With my younger one also in college now, I finally have the luxury to reconnect with an old love, Hindustani classical music. I hope to resume training and immerse myself in the discipline once again.

