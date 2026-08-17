Monday Motivation: Quick Heal's Kailash Katkar on why you should never take shortcuts with customer commitment

Circumstances led Kailash Katkar to drop out of school, but it did little to hamper his desire to keep learning. He had always been in the habit of tinkering with gadgets that his father brought home from the workplace. That curiosity led him to his first job of repairing calculators and radios, gradually immersing himself in the world of electronics through observation and application.
“One incident stayed with me. I saw employees on strike at a bank I used to visit for work. They said it was because computers were being introduced. I knew the future was here, that computers were going to change everything,” says Pune-based Katkar, 59, Chairman & Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Limited.
Scaling Up
Servicing computers was the next step. It’s when he realised that anti-virus solutions available in the market were expensive and inaccessible. Alongside his brother, Sanjay, he developed Quick Heal as a product from the ground up.
“No branding, limited resources and little room for error—during the early days, survival itself was a milestone. The biggest learning was that trust is built one customer at a time, so I understood their problems and made sure I solved them. That is how the foundation was built, even as we kept strengthening our product through R&D,” he says.
Starting locally, they became a national brand and went public in 2016. What has been constant over the years is addressing customer demands and building products that meet global standards.
“We started working with AI and machine learning long before they became buzzwords. The real challenge is not just building advanced technology, but making it work in the real world. Our adversaries also use the same set of tools, so the real work lies in remaining a step ahead of them and keeping customers secure,” he says.
Katkar talks to Mint about mentorship and why customer satisfaction is key for any business.
Who do you consider your mentor?
I have not had one formal mentor, but my early work experience has shaped me. One of my supervisors had a very clear approach—the customer comes first no matter what. This concept of customer-centricity came early to me and became my mantra. Beyond that, I have learned from experience that every challenge, every mistake teaches you something.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
If the customer is not satisfied, the job is not complete. I learned early on that you must go the extra mile and not take shortcuts when it comes to customer commitment. That thinking became part of how we built Quick Heal—not just as a product, but as a company people can rely on.