‘Productivity is more about focus than effort’

Working in sports was a natural draw for Shriti Malhotra early on in her career. As a district level basketball player during her school days, it taught her the importance of endurance, hard work, practice and the winning spirit. The graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology donned multiple roles with various sports brands, until one day, she landed the opportunity to join the world of beauty.

“The Body Shop selected our company, Quest Retail, as the market partner for the Indian subcontinent. I put my hand up for the General Manager-India job and fortunately, they put their faith in me. Though it was unexpected and entirely by chance, it was the start of a lifelong love,” says Malhotra, 53, Group CEO of Quest Retail-The Body Shop India.

When they launched in India back in 2006, beauty products were sold through small counters in general trade shops and pharmacies. Besides setting up stand alone stores, the bigger challenge that Gurugram-based Malhotra faced was to figure out a way that women were adequately represented, especially in retail. Today, women comprise 50% of their workforce and early last year, they also formalised gender-equitable policies that include menstrual and abortion leave, paid childcare support and flexible working models.

“Most of our early store staff were men, but we actively worked towards bringing women in various roles from sales and marketing to stores and back-end operations. We often had to speak to their families to assure them of safety, respect and financial independence with The Body Shop. Those years formalised a core value for us and made us a truly inclusive organisation, with equitable opportunities and representation across all levels for women, young people and disadvantaged communities,” she says.

Malhotra talks to Lounge about mentorship and why she prefers to be a night owl.

Who do you consider your mentor? Many of the leaders I have worked under have been strong mentors across my career - some have been tough and relentless, some very democratic, some demanding and some very visionary. I have had the privilege of working with great bosses, both men and women, and have been lucky to be shaped by myriad approaches and leadership styles, which has helped me take multifaceted leadership decisions and tackle unique challenges.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? Lead by example. If you can be that inspirational leader who can inspire others to take part, it can help create a passionate, productive and high-achieving team.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Being a real mentor means putting people at the centre of everything - building human connection with competency and trust fuels a great place to work. As a mentor, I’m strongly inspired to build leadership from within. I’m very proud that some of our most senior leaders have grown with the business, rising from the ranks of the stores and now working as CXOs, Vice Presidents and General Managers for their brands. In fact, our very first retail store employees from 2006 are still with us, serving as proud leaders of their own teams today.

What’s your morning schedule like? I am a night person and I like to finish off pending matters at night to enjoy a good night’s sleep. In the morning, I plan my schedule meticulously and ensure my early morning meetings are productive and efficient. My first 60-90 minutes are packed and then I am ready for the rest of the day.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? Thinking things through and visualising the outcome really helps me prioritise and take timely decisions. I also believe that productivity is more about focus than effort. I am a great believer in moving the needle forward, being willing to change and taking tough decisions when required.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? Spending time with family is most precious and a great way to unwind. I love to stay home on weekends, watch movies or go riding. A hobby I pursue seriously is organic farming, I would love to turn it into a business model someday.