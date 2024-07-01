Self-awareness helps you learn and grow: Signify Greater India’s Sumit Joshi

What’s common between the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, the Sela Tunnel that links Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and perhaps, the radiance of your house? All of them have been lit up by the team at Signify Greater India (formerly known as Philips Lighting). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have had to innovate with the huge shift in technology when it comes to lighting," says Signify Greater India’s managing director and chief executive Sumit Joshi, 50. “Last year, we invested 5% of our sales in research and development globally, while targeting key strategic technologies. As artificial intelligence and Internet of Things continue to converge, it will revolutionise the way we conceptualise and manage lighting systems."

Also read: Habitat Architects’ Zafar Masud Chaudhary on simple designs In an interview with Lounge, Gurugram-based Joshi, who received his master’s degree in business administration from the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, talks about mentorship and the importance of self awareness. Edited excerpts: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who do you consider your mentor? Mentioning one specific role model would not be fair since I have learnt a lot from all my bosses and peers, besides my team, friends and family. However, I think self-awareness is the most vital quality that helps you take in learnings from people who are better than you. If you are not self-aware, then it is difficult to learn and grow. I also believe that there is no age to learn. It is a constant process of offering perspective and fostering continuous development.

What does being a mentor mean to you? One needs to be selfless to help and mentor others. Mentors also to be patient to ensure they are giving enough space and time for teams to learn and perform.

Being genuine and truthful about oneself is important to learn things. Taking and giving feedback is an important skill and plays a big role in mentorship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Productivity hacks you follow? I have learnt to delegate, trust teams and ensure we come to the issues faster during meetings and discuss solutions. Being part of the solution is more productive than just discussing problems.

How do you unwind? I enjoy catching up with friends and spending time with the family. I am a movie buff and also like different music, from classical to Bollywood, rap and rock. I love watching sports, especially cricket, and play chess and bridge.

