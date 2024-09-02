Singer India’s Rakesh Khanna on the three Hs that help bring growth and joy

After pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Patiala, Rakesh Khanna moved to Mumbai for further studies. The vibrancy and work ethic of the city gradually shaped him professionally, but alongside his first job, he also felt the need to widen his horizons. So, he studied law at the National Law College.

“Interdisciplinary learning, particularly for leadership roles, is very important. Apart from the technical knowledge and business acumen, I feel that understanding the legal landscape is critical for managing a business,” says Delhi-based Khanna, vice chairman and managing director of Singer India, a company best known for its sewing machines.

In an interview, Khanna talks about mentorship and what he's learnt from the Bhagavad Gita. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor? From my early days at Eureka Forbes, I had the opportunity to learn from Suresh Goklani. I had the privilege of working closely with Wipro’s Azim Premji. Arvind Nair and Naishad Parikh have been my guiding force for a long time. Deepak Khetrpal of Orient Electric, and C.K. Birla have inspired me in many ways.

An insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? There’s no shortcut to growth. Hard work, honesty and high regard for others help bring growth and joy.

What does being a mentor mean to you? Leading by example is the most important quality of a mentor. Active listening and clear communication are another key requirement of a good mentor.

Productivity principles you follow? I like prioritising tasks, maintaining a structured schedule and delegating effectively. I focus on high-impact activities and set clear goals to stay aligned with my objectives. Regular breaks and time for reflection are crucial for maintaining mental clarity.

Any book you would recommend about mentorship? The Bhagvad Gita. There is so much to learn from Krishna. This book also explains the true meaning of growth and the importance of values while pursuing growth.

How do you unwind? I enjoy spending time with family, reading and engaging in outdoor activities like playing golf. I also pursue painting as a hobby. Balancing work with these hobbies ensures that I maintain a healthy, well-rounded lifestyle.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders and creative individuals discuss their mentors and their work ethics.