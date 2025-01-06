Monday Motivation: The perks of reflection and daily me-time

After graduating with a degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in 2007, Niraj Singh co-founded two start-ups. Though they shut shop a few years later, they handed him valuable lessons for the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With any product or service, there should be a clear vision on what needs to be done, why it needs to be done and if you are the right person to do it. The right offering and operation model will evolve over time. If you execute things with the right level of perseverance, the results will certainly come," says Gurugram-based Singh, 42, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spinny, which facilitates the buying and selling of used cars.

For his third venture, Singh went back a few years when he purchased his first vehicle. He was aware of the potential of the used car market, which laid the foundations for Spinny in 2015. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A car is one of those important purchases that people make in their life. The first one is always special and my first buy in 2008 was a secondhand vehicle that matched my aspirations on a limited budget. But it often happens that you go in with high expectations, only to realise that the market treats you in the exact opposite manner," he says.

Through Spinny, Singh wants to offer customers a satisfying experience of buying used cars.

“We don’t do anything short-term, even if it slows down our growth. Building a brand around trust and experience is really inspiring. If you do it right, you’ll end up creating a very special place in people’s hearts," he says. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh talks to Lounge about the importance of being a good listener and why he pulls out time to reflect on each day.

Niraj Singh

Who do you consider your mentor? These are all kinds of people who have been mentors and who have inspired me - my early and latest investors, and people from the start-up ecosystem who may not be directly associated with Spinny. The core philosophy that I’ve been following in those relationships is that they should be true sounding boards and should be able to call out all the good and the bad in a very candid manner. I am totally secure in those relationships - I am able to be myself without any fear of any kind of judgement. These are the people I keep going back to for support, discussion or guidance.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? A mentor should have the ability to hear out the other person patiently. He should have empathy and grasp the full context before coming up with suggestions. Everybody’s journey is unique, so there cannot be a readymade solution that you hand out to people. First you need to understand the journey - where that person is coming from and what the context is. And then figure out the support that is needed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What’s your morning schedule like? Over the last few years, I have made significant changes in my lifestyle. When I start my day, I ensure that I have an hour of free time for myself so that I can reflect and introspect, and at the same time, plan the day ahead. I may go out for a walk during those early hours or just sit back and think about ongoing things.

What are some of the productivity principles that have made your professional and personal life much easier? The habit of spending time by myself has been very helpful. It helps declutter the entire thought process. It is important to keep moving forward, bring clarity, understand the right order of priority and execute things in a very focussed manner.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? Before the pandemic, I used to always feel that I am swamped with work. There was no physical activity and there was no time for personal health and mental wellbeing. The work from home culture during the pandemic handed us time and the opportunity to reset a lot of things. So the way I used to operate before the pandemic and how I operate now is totally different. It’s not like the work hours have reduced. But it’s a very balanced approach. I am able to manage my health and mental wellbeing. And for that I’ve been doing different kinds of physical activities like going on walks, playing football with my son or swimming, besides following different food-related habits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I am really in awe of a book called Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Eiger and have read it multiple times. And whenever I read it again, there are always new realisations. I feel like there is a lot for everybody in that book. It’s taught me how the right level of perseverance, determination and effort can take you any place. And how we just need to be patient and keep working towards a goal.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? I like spending time with family, playing with my son, listening to music, and going on long drives.