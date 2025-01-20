Monday Motivation: How DTDC founder's 5 core values drive his business

The love for chemistry at school got Subhasish Chakraborty to pursue a Bachelor of Science Honours from the University of Calcutta. He topped his batch and secured a gold medal on graduation in 1976.

Chakraborty’s education led him to start a chemical distribution business in 1987, which in turn shaped his future in the most unexpected way. He realised a major gap when it came to distribution services, whether through the postal network or courier companies. It resulted in him starting DTDC Express Ltd. in 1990, though he faced several challenges during the early days.

“Banks were hesitant to provide loans, citing the lack of collateral security. I could only raise ₹70,000 after pledging my wife’s jewellery to start operations," says Chakraborty, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of DTDC Express Ltd.

View Full Image Subhasish Chakraborty, Founder, Chairmahn and Managing Director of DTDC Express Ltd.

When the initial capital ran out, Kolkata-based Chakraborty had to borrow from private lenders. But he soon arrived at the idea of a franchise model that provided the working capital and in turn, helped scale the business. Today, they have over 16,000 channel partners and around 50,000 field workers who’ve made their courier services accessible across the country.

“From a small business with an annual revenue of ₹1 crore, we have transformed into a major logistics player, offering domestic and international express delivery solutions, logistics and supply chain services to B2B, B2C and retail customers. My advice for the next generation of entrepreneurs is to believe in the value of your products and services, and never lose trust in your abilities," he says.

Chakraborty talks to Lounge about mentorship and the value system that he thrives on.

Who do you consider your mentor?

Two of the most influential mentors in my life are BK Roy, the former Managing Director of Peerless Group, and Nityanand Maharaj Ji of Sri Ramakrishna Mission. Their guidance and encouragement came at a time when I needed it the most. They encouraged me to explore opportunities beyond my boundaries.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

BK Roy, the former managing director of Peerless Group, and Nityanand Maharajji of Sri Ramakrishna Mission taught me the importance of stepping out of one’s comfort zone. At first, I was hesitant to explore opportunities as I never had gone beyond Bengal and Bhubaneswar, and lacked confidence in my English-speaking skills. However, Mr Roy's words, “Shed your inhibitions and grab opportunities" resonated with me. It was a turning point that not only toughened me up, but also opened doors to new possibilities. That mindset has stayed with me throughout my entrepreneurial journey.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Mentorship is about being a guiding light - offering continuous support and encouragement to help individuals overcome challenges. They are also strong pillars in whom we can confide our inhibitions and ideas alike. At DTDC, we prioritise the professional development of our employees through training, mentorship and leadership programs, ensuring they are equipped to grow both personally and professionally.

What’s your morning schedule like?

I believe in maintaining a balanced lifestyle, focussing on both physical and mental well-being. While I used to walk 10 km a day, I now focus on practicing yoga and pranayama to stay fit and energised.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

I follow five value systems - ‘Excellence, Leadership, Openness, Responsive, and Humility’. Excellence in demonstrating service perfection by continuously setting benchmarks. Leadership by creating a legacy and having clarity of vision that inspires people to aspire, act and accomplish. An openness where there is freedom to express and willingness to exchange ideas without any hesitation. Demonstrating accountability by being responsive to change with speed and flexibility. Humility by having an empathic approach with simplicity and respect for human dignity.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

The big learning was that people can acknowledge and respond to work from anywhere across India and the globe. This encouraged me to develop a habit of personally responding to all my emails, phone calls, messages and paperwork - whether through email, WhatsApp, or text messages.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I follow the workshops and books of Robin Sharma, the renowned Canadian writer, humanitarian and leadership expert. I would recommend Die Empty: Unleash Your Best Work Every Day by Todd Henry, which provides great insights on how to live a purposeful and productive life.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

I enjoy reading, globe-trotting and watching football and cricket. I have been to multiple Olympic Games including Moscow in 1990 and to Paris in 2024. This helps me relax and unwind.

