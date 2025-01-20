Monday Motivation: How DTDC founder's 5 core values drive his business
SummaryDTDC founder Subhasish Chakraborty shares his five core values and productivity principles that propelled his logistics company from a small startup to a nationwide success
The love for chemistry at school got Subhasish Chakraborty to pursue a Bachelor of Science Honours from the University of Calcutta. He topped his batch and secured a gold medal on graduation in 1976.
Chakraborty’s education led him to start a chemical distribution business in 1987, which in turn shaped his future in the most unexpected way. He realised a major gap when it came to distribution services, whether through the postal network or courier companies. It resulted in him starting DTDC Express Ltd. in 1990, though he faced several challenges during the early days.