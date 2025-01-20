Monday Motivation: How DTDC founder's 5 core values drive his business

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

BK Roy, the former managing director of Peerless Group, and Nityanand Maharajji of Sri Ramakrishna Mission taught me the importance of stepping out of one’s comfort zone. At first, I was hesitant to explore opportunities as I never had gone beyond Bengal and Bhubaneswar, and lacked confidence in my English-speaking skills. However, Mr Roy's words, “Shed your inhibitions and grab opportunities" resonated with me. It was a turning point that not only toughened me up, but also opened doors to new possibilities. That mindset has stayed with me throughout my entrepreneurial journey.