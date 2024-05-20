How to build a happy, rock-solid team

When Rahul Jain began his journey at Nuvama Wealth 16 years ago, it was still called Edelweiss. Then a zonal business head, Jain is now president and head of the wealth management company. “Love what you do, and stress becomes a rarity," says Jain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After 16 years of professional experience, Jain considers mentorship crucial to his professional success. Trying to pay it forward now, he says mentorship isn’t just limited to providing guidance—“it is about inspiring and empowering others". He notes that empathy is crucial in doing so. “When colleagues know you genuinely care for them, they are more likely to push themselves harder and give their best."

In an interview, Jain talks about why trusting and respecting colleagues is important, and what he learnt from Mohandas Gandhi’s autobiography. Edited excerpts: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who do you consider your mentor? I have been blessed with several mentors throughout my journey. My father and uncle shaped me into the person I am today; my current boss challenges me to think differently, pushing me to grow.

One major insight you worked on with their guidance? There have been many insights. However, a few stand out. Firstly, I have understood the importance of placing trust in my team. Secondly, committing wholeheartedly to passion is key; everything else follows and eventually leads to success. Lastly, perhaps the most crucial insight, I’ve learned the significance of respecting everyone, irrespective of their title or position.

How do you mentor your colleagues at work? I follow a process to hear them and take feedback; I think this is one critical aspect that usually gets ignored. Finally, prioritising fairness is essential, particularly when leading a sizeable team. Ensuring equity among team members guarantees everyone with a fair chance to develop and thrive under one’s leadership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A book or podcast recommendation for mentorship and growth. The Story Of My Experiments With Truth by Mahatma Gandhi provides valuable lessons on leadership, resilience and the power of mentorship.

How do you unwind? Spending quality time with my family is incredibly important to me; they keep me rejuvenated. I enjoy playing squash, as it keeps me physically active and pushes me to be more competitive. Finally, I take time to recharge and unwind by occasionally celebrating with my office colleagues at the end of a hectic week, bringing out my inner DJ.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders and creative individuals discuss mentors and work ethics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!