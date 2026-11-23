A previous assignment gave Vandana Dhawan Saxena the opportunity to interact with developers. She observed that most upcoming projects lacked a connection with where they stood. These were designs that could have existed anywhere. All the focus was on saleability, rather than how people related to the space.
She reflected on her growing years spent around the country, sitting under domes of old buildings while hoping to build one someday. When she first conceptualised Studio IV Designs, she knew what it would stand for.
“The emotional quotient of a place had slipped low on the spectrum of priorities. We make the effort to connect back to the larger context - the immediate surroundings, the neighbourhood, the city. The focus is on spaces that speak of a place, its culture and create a genuine sense of belonging,” says Gurugram-based Saxena, 44, founder and design principal at Studio IV Designs.
It’s been a guiding principle for the projects she’s taken on over the years. For instance, the executive and social areas at Ernst & Young’s Gurugram office were transformed into a museum-like space with a modern Indian sensibility, while the upcoming Sarovar Premier Hotel in Bhubaneswar draws from Odisha’s rich artistic and architectural heritage.
“The dynamics of our profession are changing rapidly and will continue to evolve. One needs to be resilient, believe in their abilities and the strength of the team. Celebrate what you stand for rather than trying to emulate what everyone else is doing,” she says.
Dhawan Saxena talks to Mint about mentorship and the importance of creating task lists.
Who do you consider your mentor?
I haven’t had a dedicated mentor. Growth has come from silently observing and learning from people, imbibing qualities that I admire. My earliest mentors were my parents. Watching them navigate a demanding yet adventurous life with elegance, integrity and without complaint taught me some of my earliest lessons. Early in my professional career, my boss gave me a piece of advice—it is important to take ownership and know what you stand for. I have carried her words and built on them as I moved into my entrepreneurial journey.
One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
Many influences have collectively shaped my thinking, reminding me to remain focussed, find joy in the process and constantly look for a larger purpose in my practice. Even today, I have to motivate myself frequently. I continue to observe people I admire, learn from their journeys and draw inspiration as I find my own unique path.
What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?
I encourage people to take ownership of their work and deliver to the best of their abilities. Doing this while giving them space to grow and not constantly judging them on every small error have been some of the harbingers of my mentoring style.
What’s your morning schedule like?
My mornings are sacred. I spend time focussing on a health-first routine that helps maintain physical and mental balance. Since I travel extensively and spend a great deal of time on my feet at project sites, prioritising my well-being is important. I wake up and say hello to the sun—simply basking in its warmth for a few minutes anchors my thoughts and fills me with positivity. Once my husband and daughter leave, I go for a half-hour walk. I spend time grounding myself by walking barefoot and meditating.
What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?
I make a task list and try to ‘eat the frog’ by tackling the toughest yet most important task first. Starting early and staying physically active in the morning keeps me energised and alert throughout the day. Even at work, I am rarely seated in one place for long. I like walking around, engaging with the team and staying connected with what is happening across the studio. I also believe that staying curious is essential. Whether it is something I read, watch or experience through conversations, I try to keep learning.
Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?
Ikigai:The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia, for its thoughtful perspective on living a purposeful and fulfilling life; The Secret by Rhonda Byrne, for its ideas around mindset and intention; How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, for its timeless lessons on relationships and communication; and Becoming by Michelle Obama, for its honest reflections on leadership, resilience and personal growth.