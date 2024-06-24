Want to build a strong team? Talk more often, says Paaduks CEO Amit Jain

An interest in eco-friendly practices and a desire to build an innovative firm led Amit Jain to create Paaduks, a footwear brand that uses discarded tyres, over a decade ago.

Over the years, Mumbai-based Jain, 39, has had to keep in mind evolving fashion trends and the pricing of his products (a pair of sandals, for example, starts at ₹2,000), while raising awareness among consumers about making eco-conscious choices. Last year, the brand processed 30 lakh kg of discarded tyres and tubes, besides also sourcing vegan materials to ensure their products are eco-friendly.

Jain, a chartered accountant by qualification, gained insights into the world of eco-friendly fashion through a previous venture, where he noticed a growing demand and the potential of “green” products. In an interview, Jain, the chief executive and founder of Paaduks, talks about mentorship being a collaborative effort and the joy of cooking. Edited excerpts:

What does being a mentor mean to you? Being a mentor isn’t about traditional hierarchical teaching; it’s a collaborative journey of continuous learning. Through constant talking and active discussions, we cultivate a culture of growth and development.

Any productivity principles you follow that have made your life easier? I thrive on efficiency. By eliminating two-minute meetings, I prioritise depth and focus over brevity. By embracing the 80:20 rule (aka the Pareto principle, which states that 80% of outcomes result from 20% of causes), I channel my energy into tasks that yield the greatest impact.

Which books or podcasts would you recommend on mentorship and growth? The Diary Of A CEO: The 33 Laws Of Business And Life by Steven Bartlett. It’s a compelling exploration of personal growth and mentorship and the journey of entrepreneurship.

How do you unwind? Cooking. When I step into the kitchen, I take off my CEO cap and embrace moments of tranquillity with my family. Cooking not only allows me to indulge in creativity, but also fosters meaningful connections over a meal.