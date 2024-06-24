Monday Motivation

Want to build a strong team? Talk more often, says Paaduks CEO Amit Jain

Paaduks founder Amit Jain on prioritizing depth and focus over brevity

An interest in eco-friendly practices and a desire to build an innovative firm led Amit Jain to create Paaduks, a footwear brand that uses discarded tyres.
An interest in eco-friendly practices and a desire to build an innovative firm led Amit Jain to create Paaduks, a footwear brand that uses discarded tyres, over a decade ago.

Over the years, Mumbai-based Jain, 39, has had to keep in mind evolving fashion trends and the pricing of his products (a pair of sandals, for example, starts at 2,000), while raising awareness among consumers about making eco-conscious choices. Last year, the brand processed 30 lakh kg of discarded tyres and tubes, besides also sourcing vegan materials to ensure their products are eco-friendly.

Jain, a chartered accountant by qualification, gained insights into the world of eco-friendly fashion through a previous venture, where he noticed a growing demand and the potential of “green” products. In an interview, Jain, the chief executive and founder of Paaduks, talks about mentorship being a collaborative effort and the joy of cooking. Edited excerpts:

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Being a mentor isn’t about traditional hierarchical teaching; it’s a collaborative journey of continuous learning. Through constant talking and active discussions, we cultivate a culture of growth and development.

Any productivity principles you follow that have made your life easier?

I thrive on efficiency. By eliminating two-minute meetings, I prioritise depth and focus over brevity. By embracing the 80:20 rule (aka the Pareto principle, which states that 80% of outcomes result from 20% of causes), I channel my energy into tasks that yield the greatest impact.

Which books or podcasts would you recommend on mentorship and growth?

The Diary Of A CEO: The 33 Laws Of Business And Life by Steven Bartlett. It’s a compelling exploration of personal growth and mentorship and the journey of entrepreneurship.

How do you unwind?

Cooking. When I step into the kitchen, I take off my CEO cap and embrace moments of tranquillity with my family. Cooking not only allows me to indulge in creativity, but also fosters meaningful connections over a meal.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders and creative individuals discuss their mentors and work ethics. Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com

