Habitat Architects’ Zafar Masud Chaudhary on simple designs

Zafar Masud Chaudhary’s inclination towards design was stirred while growing up in Chandigarh. He admired Le Corbusier’s architecture that could blend with nature and decided to pursue a Bachelor of Architecture from the Chandigarh College of Architecture to explore it further. “My early years were deeply influenced by Chandigarh’s expansive thoroughfares and a pioneering approach to a new world of architecture, a tribute to [Swiss architect and designer] Le Corbusier. His revolutionary style towards design, emphasising functionality, simplicity and geometric forms shaped my aesthetics preferences, driving me to conceive living environments that harmonise with their occupants and the natural world," says Ludhiana-based Chaudhary, 55, CEO, Founder and Principal Architect at Habitat Architects.

It’s been a key focus of Chaudhary’s practice over the years to blur the boundaries between interior and exterior areas, creating spaces for practical needs that are also pleasing. “A blank space is like a canvas, awaiting the brushstrokes of design ingenuity to transform it," he says.

Chaudhary talks to Mint Lounge about the importance of collaboration and why he enjoys meditation.

Who do you consider your mentor?

When it comes to mentorship, architect Abhimanyu Dalal is undoubtedly a significant influence.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

It is the importance of being attentive to details in every aspect of work.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Being a mentor involves promoting collaboration and actively engaging with colleagues to develop new ideas and refine concepts. Collaboration forms the core of our design philosophy, and cultivating an environment conducive to active engagement with all stakeholders in the design and construction process is essential.

What’s your morning schedule like?

A typical morning involves starting the day with meditation, followed by family tea time and then some exercise.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow?

Productivity is not just about doing more; it’s about creating value and enjoying the journey. Key principles include prioritizing tasks, maintaining clarity in goals, establishing a healthy work-life balance and practising mindfulness.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

Engaging in meditation and other meditative practices helps in unwinding. These moments of quiet reflection are essential for rejuvenating and finding balance amidst the demands of daily life. Meditation helps me cultivate mindfulness and inner calm.

