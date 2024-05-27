Habitat Architects’ Zafar Masud Chaudhary on simple designs
Habitat Architects’ CEO Zafar Masud Chaudhary says he was inspired by Le Corbusier in Chandigarh
Zafar Masud Chaudhary’s inclination towards design was stirred while growing up in Chandigarh. He admired Le Corbusier’s architecture that could blend with nature and decided to pursue a Bachelor of Architecture from the Chandigarh College of Architecture to explore it further. “My early years were deeply influenced by Chandigarh’s expansive thoroughfares and a pioneering approach to a new world of architecture, a tribute to [Swiss architect and designer] Le Corbusier. His revolutionary style towards design, emphasising functionality, simplicity and geometric forms shaped my aesthetics preferences, driving me to conceive living environments that harmonise with their occupants and the natural world," says Ludhiana-based Chaudhary, 55, CEO, Founder and Principal Architect at Habitat Architects.