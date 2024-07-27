Moto Razr 50 Ultra review: A multipurpose party trick with the right gimmicks

There are few names in the consumer technology-verse that are as iconic as the Moto Razr. Way before Steve Jobs changed the mobile phone industry with the Apple iPhone, and Nokia and BlackBerry ran what essentially was a duopoly, the Moto Razr was like a symbol of irreverence—in a good way. The now-96-year-old name got its branding campaigns spot-on and all through the early 2000s, the likes of the Moto Razr, Rokr and Slvr became the flag-bearers of youth and resistance.

The equation was simple. BlackBerry phones were meant for austere suits and tough-worded emails. Nokia, meanwhile, served half the world that was just now waking up to the idea of games on mass-scale handheld entertainment tools. Motorola, an American icon, made phones that were fun, and more importantly, cool. In what feels like a rather pleasant surprise, its 2024 rendition, now called Moto Razr 50 Ultra, gets quite a bit of it right.

Retro Razr

Straight up, one of the coolest bits of the rebirth of the Razr—this time with touchscreens and the Android app marketplace—is Retro Razr. This, to be sure, is a simple skin, so it doesn’t necessarily change everything about the smartphone.

What it does do is create just the right kind of gimmick that the present has-been world of smartphones so desperately needs. This Retro Razr mode, thanks to the folding touchscreen, emulates the original Razr’s vibration-backed plastic T9 keyboard and the 2.2-inch display that is thankfully now much bigger.

Of course, there’s not much you can do here, and any tap of the five-way navigation buttons take you back from the retro space to the modern, boring, Android one. But what’s cool is that you can keep this mode on for long spans and still not be entirely bored by it.

The Retro Razr mode isn’t the only feature that’s cool about this Moto Razr 50 Ultra smartphone. If you grew up through the last two decades prior to Y2K, chances are that you have at least seen, used, or had an aspiration of one day owning a camcorder. With the new Razr, you can open the flip clamshell by 90 degrees (or half, if you will), turn on the camera app, switch to video mode, turn the phone sideways, and voila! Here’s a camcorder that feels as close to the old Sony Handycams, or the super-innovative erstwhile sign of affluence, the Nokia N93i.