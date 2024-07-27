Moto Razr 50 Ultra review: A multipurpose party trick with the right gimmicks

The Retro Razr mode isn’t the only feature that’s cool about this Moto Razr 50 Ultra smartphone. If you grew up through the last two decades prior to Y2K, chances are that you have at least seen, used, or had an aspiration of one day owning a camcorder. With the new Razr, you can open the flip clamshell by 90 degrees (or half, if you will), turn on the camera app, switch to video mode, turn the phone sideways, and voila! Here’s a camcorder that feels as close to the old Sony Handycams, or the super-innovative erstwhile sign of affluence, the Nokia N93i.