Moto RAZR 60 Ultra Review: The (almost) no-compromise flip phone
Motorola has assuredly raised the bar for flip-style foldables with the Razr 60 Ultra
It happens every year. Motorola launches a new Razr foldable with gorgeous finishes, better cameras and the latest chips, and the best cover screen experience on any clamshell style foldable…only to be bettered ever so slightly by the reliability and refinement of the latest Samsung Z Flip. This year feels different—sure, the Z Flip 7 launch is just around the corner, but the Razr 60 Ultra ( ₹99,999) feels not only more complete than any Razr in the past few years—up a notch, if you will - but also a clear signal that Motorola has gone all out with this model to compete strongly, no matter what Samsung turns out.
Unboxing the Razr60 Ultra is a sensory experience unlike any other. Not only do you get a full complement of in-box accessories—a 68W charger and a protective cover that’s color matched to the phone’s paint job, both rarities for the price segment in which the Razr 60 Ultra operates—but opening the scented box leaves this lingering fragrance that one absolutely does not mind.