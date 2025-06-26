Moto RAZR 60 Ultra Review: The (almost) no-compromise flip phone

In a move that would surprise absolutely no one, Motorola’s gone all in on AI in its 2025 foldable, even as one has to commend the brand for its firm restraint in avoiding the temptation of software bloat. You get the regular Moto gesture shortcuts and customization options atop what feels like fairly stock software (Hello UI based on Android 15), and a few handy first party apps. The Razr series is the first to get the dedicated AI button to invoke Moto AI features, such as “Update Me", summarized notifications from messaging apps, “Take Notes" for recording, transcription and summarization of notes, “Remember This" to locate screenshots photos and notes using contextual search. What’s not in synch with its peers is its long-term software support policy, with three OS upgrades and four years of security updates falling behind the seven years of new Android versions and security patches from the likes of Google and Samsung.