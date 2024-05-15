Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: The new mid-range all-rounder to beat

Save for the rare flagship foldable, Motorola’s flown rather under the radar for the past several years, surfacing only to launch solid and dependable budget Moto G series phones.

Was Motorola losing some of its edge? Perhaps. But it’s been the Edge series that has been the classic case of ‘head down and focus’ on a return to form for the past couple of years. With its Edge 30 and Edge 40 series in 2022 and 2023, the brand has clawed back into contention with mature offerings that balance design and features in each price segment.

The latest -- Motorola Edge 50 Pro ( ₹31,999/ ₹35,999 for 8/12GB) -- is a case in point. It ticks off many hardware checkboxes with several segment firsts. There’s also a defined emphasis on colors, materials and finish, and a finishing touch of artificial intelligence (AI).

Design

Now, while other smartphone brands tie up with Zeiss and Leica for their optics, Motorola leans towards the design/lifestyle end, continuing its collaboration with the color matching experts at Pantone – yes, them of the ‘color of the year’ fame. Though, this year, the collaboration isn’t just about picking the Pantone Luxe Lavender color for the vegan leather rear panel. It goes one further with Pantone validation for the display and the camera, both industry firsts (more on this later).

The vegan leather back adds grip and a textural premium appeal to the device. It also makes the Edge 50 Pro a joy to handle, aided no doubt by the curved edges front and back which meet the color-matched aluminum frame to make the phone feel substantially slimmer than its 8.19mm thickness/186g would suggest.