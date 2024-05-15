Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: The new mid-range all-rounder to beat

You can leave it at 120Hz for the most part, though gamers will certainly see value in the 360Hz touch sampling rate for maximum responsiveness. In a world first, Motorola has had the Edge 50 Pro display validated by Pantone for color accuracy, and viewing the screen in Natural mode supports the claim, even if the oversaturated colors of the Vivid color mode will be what most folks will end up using. There’s also a pair of Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers, which massively aid the movie watching experience, or reels -- if that’s your thing.