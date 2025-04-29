Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: A few thoughtful features make it stand out
SummaryThe Motorola Edge 60 Fusion impresses with its design, display, and solid battery life, but faces challenges in camera performance and software optimization. Is it worth the price for budget-conscious consumers?
There’s one smartphone brand that has flown under the radar over the past year, and yet, quietly releasing smartphones alongside low-key marketing has helped the brand reap a 135.9% year-on-year (2023 to 2024) growth in market share. Yes, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) ‘Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker’ February 2025 release, Motorola, now under the tutelage of Lenovo, is a winner. Its mid-range smartphones are its strongest suit and have helped propel the company’s market share to grow from 2.7% in 2023 to 6.0% at the end of 2024.
Over the past month, the company has released the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, with the Motorola Edge 60 Pro set to launch in a few days. I’ve been using the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion for some time now, and it’s an easy, breezy, no-frills smartphone that one can recommend to many budget-conscious consumers out there.