Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: A few thoughtful features make it stand out

Software is something I haven’t touched upon because it's nothing to write home about. Hello UI (based on Android 15) offers good customisation and theming options, along with a sprinkling of AI features, but it needs a smoother experience to succeed in this space truly. Bloatware is still present in some places, although it has considerably reduced from previous versions. While most AI features are standard and present across Android smartphones, there is one notable exception: Catch Me Up, a Motorola exclusive that has the potential to be useful. It’s there to provide a summary of all the notifications you may have missed but doesn’t discuss the notifications you’ve dismissed. Then there’s Pay Attention, Remember This, Canvas AI and more.