Motorola Razr Fold review: A new foldable phone that goes against the grain and delivers

For a first outing in a book-style foldable, the results are impressive. Images from the primary camera are detailed and punchy (if a little too vibrant), portraits are decent, with good background separation and skin tones, and highlights and shadow details are retained well in HDR images. The telephoto camera performs well, and zoom shots are usable up to 10x, albeit in good light. Low light images are somewhat compromised, particularly with high noise levels and slower autofocus, but it can surprise you from time to time. The Razr Fold also supports 8K recording at 30fps, and 4K at 60fps, across all of its rear cameras. In all, this is a very capable camera system for a book-style foldable, bested only by the likes of the Vivo X Fold 5.