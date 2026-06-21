Motorola Razr Fold review: A new foldable phone that goes against the grain and delivers

Motorola is no stranger to foldables, having led the charge on flip-style foldables since 2019, culminating in last year’s Razr 60 Ultra being hailed as the (almost) no-compromise flip phone. And yet, Motorola has arrived fashionably late to the book-style foldable party. Its first attempt, the Razr Fold ( ₹1,49,999), takes on established rivals from Samsung, Google and Vivo, but does so by refusing to follow the well-worn playbook that has come to define the category.
Drawing on inspiration from the Edge series, the Razr Fold is, visually, a distinctly Motorola device, with the rear panel curving up to meet the characteristic “four-burner” camera island. The Blackened Blue variant has a textured, geometric-patterned finish that is grippy, but I much preferred the elegant, silk-inspired Lily White colourway with hints of gold in the frame (there’s also a FIFA World Cup Edition in black).
Pick up the Razr Fold and it’s immediately clear that Motorola either missed (or disregarded) the industry memo of shaving off every possible millimeter to make devices as svelte as possible. Instead, the Razr Fold is, at 243 grams and 9.9mm, over 10% heavier and thicker than Samsung’s Z Fold7. It’s not uncomfortable though, as the weight is well distributed. The rounded corners and the soft touch rear panel, the aluminum frame, titanium-reinforced steel hinge, and IP48/49 dust and water protection give it a reassuring sense of durability.
It feels to be at par with the Z Fold7, but slightly behind the Vivo and the Pixel. However, while the added bulk may sound like a misstep on paper, it allows the Razr Fold to do things that slimmer phones physically can’t.