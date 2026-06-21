Motorola Razr Fold review: A new foldable phone that goes against the grain and delivers

Motorola is no stranger to foldables, having led the charge on flip-style foldables since 2019, culminating in last year’s Razr 60 Ultra being hailed as the (almost) no-compromise flip phone. And yet, Motorola has arrived fashionably late to the book-style foldable party. Its first attempt, the Razr Fold ( ₹1,49,999), takes on established rivals from Samsung, Google and Vivo, but does so by refusing to follow the well-worn playbook that has come to define the category.