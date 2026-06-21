Motorola Razr Fold review: A new foldable phone that goes against the grain and delivers

Motorola is no stranger to foldables, having led the charge on flip-style foldables since 2019, culminating in last year’s Razr 60 Ultra being hailed as the (almost) no-compromise flip phone. And yet, Motorola has arrived fashionably late to the book-style foldable party. Its first attempt, the Razr Fold ( ₹1,49,999), takes on established rivals from Samsung, Google and Vivo, but does so by refusing to follow the well-worn playbook that has come to define the category.
Motorola is no stranger to foldables, having led the charge on flip-style foldables since 2019, culminating in last year’s Razr 60 Ultra being hailed as the (almost) no-compromise flip phone. And yet, Motorola has arrived fashionably late to the book-style foldable party. Its first attempt, the Razr Fold ( ₹1,49,999), takes on established rivals from Samsung, Google and Vivo, but does so by refusing to follow the well-worn playbook that has come to define the category.
Drawing on inspiration from the Edge series, the Razr Fold is, visually, a distinctly Motorola device, with the rear panel curving up to meet the characteristic “four-burner” camera island. The Blackened Blue variant has a textured, geometric-patterned finish that is grippy, but I much preferred the elegant, silk-inspired Lily White colourway with hints of gold in the frame (there’s also a FIFA World Cup Edition in black).
Drawing on inspiration from the Edge series, the Razr Fold is, visually, a distinctly Motorola device, with the rear panel curving up to meet the characteristic “four-burner” camera island. The Blackened Blue variant has a textured, geometric-patterned finish that is grippy, but I much preferred the elegant, silk-inspired Lily White colourway with hints of gold in the frame (there’s also a FIFA World Cup Edition in black).
Pick up the Razr Fold and it’s immediately clear that Motorola either missed (or disregarded) the industry memo of shaving off every possible millimeter to make devices as svelte as possible. Instead, the Razr Fold is, at 243 grams and 9.9mm, over 10% heavier and thicker than Samsung’s Z Fold7. It’s not uncomfortable though, as the weight is well distributed. The rounded corners and the soft touch rear panel, the aluminum frame, titanium-reinforced steel hinge, and IP48/49 dust and water protection give it a reassuring sense of durability.
It feels to be at par with the Z Fold7, but slightly behind the Vivo and the Pixel. However, while the added bulk may sound like a misstep on paper, it allows the Razr Fold to do things that slimmer phones physically can’t.
The obvious one is accommodating a bigger battery—a 6000mAh silicon carbon type, split into two, that powers the Razr Fold’s power-hungry dual displays, a 6.6-inch outer display and the larger 8.8-inch inner screen. The 2K p-OLED inner panel comes well-specced, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak/high brightness of 6,200/2000 nits that works equally well for Dolby Vision / HDR10+ content and for use in direct sunlight.
The fold mechanism shuts flat with almost no visible gap, and the crease is subtle enough that you don’t notice it beyond the first day of use. Equally impressive is the 165Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3-protected 6.6-inch cover display, which is wide enough to do all your regular phone tasks comfortably without having to unfold the phone. And unlike the Z Fold lineup, which famously dropped stylus support this generation, Motorola gives you the option to use the Pen Ultra, for an additional ₹6,999.
Performance is solid, and even those nitpicking about Motorola opting for the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 instead of the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will agree that the phone is smooth and snappy during everyday use, and there are no issues when switching between apps, or running up to three apps at once—side -by-side or stacked—on the expansive inner display.
You can pick between 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 256GB and 512GB ( ₹1,59,999) of storage, and both variants handle thermals rather well, running warm during gaming but never to the point where the phone gets uncomfortably hot. Battery life is great, with the phone lasting the whole day, and charging back up at 80W wired speeds.
The Razr Fold runs Motorola’s clean Hello UI on top of Android 16, and foldable-friendly tweaks for the bigger screen—floating windows, split-screen apps/app pairs, app continuity and laptop-style/tent mode—all work as smoothly as advertised. And while you get access to Gemini, Copilot and Perplexity AI, Motorola’s own AI suite feels a step behind what Samsung and Google offer on their flagships.
Now, aside from a bigger battery and better cooling, going the slightly chunky route allows the Razr Fold to pack in a strong camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor with image stabilization, a 50MP ultrawide/macro camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with image stabilized-3x optical zoom. Selfie/video calling duties are handled via a 20MP camera on the cover display and a 32MP camera on the inner screen.
For a first outing in a book-style foldable, the results are impressive. Images from the primary camera are detailed and punchy (if a little too vibrant), portraits are decent, with good background separation and skin tones, and highlights and shadow details are retained well in HDR images. The telephoto camera performs well, and zoom shots are usable up to 10x, albeit in good light. Low light images are somewhat compromised, particularly with high noise levels and slower autofocus, but it can surprise you from time to time. The Razr Fold also supports 8K recording at 30fps, and 4K at 60fps, across all of its rear cameras. In all, this is a very capable camera system for a book-style foldable, bested only by the likes of the Vivo X Fold 5.
It’s rare for a first-generation device to feel this polished, and that is an excellent achievement for the Razr Fold. It’s size and weight isn’t a problem, nor is the slightly older chip. As it stands, it is one of the most reliable and sensible book-style foldables you can pick up in 2026. Motorola has been quite courageous about timing this launch, just a month before the next Samsung Z Fold series and the likely launch of an Apple foldable in September. Motorola has built a loyal fanbase, right from its flip-style foldables to its Edge series, and with the Razr Fold, that loyalty is going to be put to the test.
Tushar Kanwar is a tech columnist and commentator, and tweets @2shar.