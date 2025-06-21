Hemamalini Maiya of MTR Restaurants sees herself as a custodian of stories

Along with expansions, another decision that reaped benefits for the restaurant was joining food delivery platforms early in their trajectory—in a meeting for this column with a Swiggy co-founder, he had mentioned that MTR joining the platform as it was expanding was a big morale boost for the then-fledgling startup. Maiya says it was a conscious decision to move with the times—back then, most traditional eateries serving south Indian food were reluctant to join the delivery game. “So, we were not convinced initially, especially because we didn’t want the hassle in the main restaurant, which is already very busy. But then we realised that delivery was going to be a big factor in sales, so we said we won’t touch the main restaurant but we will partner through the other branches," says Maiya.