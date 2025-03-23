Smartphone tech so cool it doesn’t exist yet—except in prototype

It’s no secret that the wacky yet sensible prototypes are the ones that grab the most attention. Lenovo was at MWC Barcelona with just a few of those. The first is the ThinkBook Flip AI PC concept. It’s a proof-of-concept device that was first shown off at CES. It’s a refreshing take on the dual-screen laptop concept. The screen folds over the top half of the device and stretches across both sides of the lid. The laptop can be used in a few intriguing ways, either as a tall vertical display or to mirror the screen on the front and backward in tent mode. You can even use it in tablet mode when it is closed.