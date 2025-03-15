The best non-mobile phone gadgets from MWC Barcelona

Early March saw the tech world descending on Barcelona for MWC, the event formerly known as Mobile World Congress. Most of the top tech companies were in the capital city of Catalonia to present the latest, the weirdest and the craziest new tech out there. While the show mostly focuses on mobile phones, there are plenty of other gadgets—laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, smart glasses, tablets, and more—on show.

As they say, there is something for everyone at MWC Barcelona. With the show being attended by around 100,000 people and held at the opulent Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, the companies showcase outstanding products. We’re here to tell you about the best non-mobile phone gadgets spotted on the show floor.

HMD Amped Buds

View Full Image Amp it up

Need a quick top-up while you’re on-the-go without lugging a power back around? Well, it’s 2025, and you’re in luck. HMD has come out with a one-of-a-kind pair of earbuds that feature a 1,600mAh battery for reverse wireless charging. Yes, you can top-up your smartphones with the Amped Buds’ case.

The earbuds themselves are quite standard. They feature a bud-and-stem design with active noise cancellation (ANC), an IP54 durability rating, Google Fast Pair, multipoint connectivity and 10mm drivers.

The kicker is that the earbuds’ case is equipped with Qi2 wireless charging. You can also charge your smartphone with a wire.

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro

View Full Image Hey buddy

Alongside the Xiaomi 15 series, the company announced their flagship wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The Buds 5 Pro are the first earbuds to utilise Qualcomm’s XPAN technology. They use Wi-Fi (we’re traditionally used to Bluetooth connectivity) to achieve wireless lossless audio playback. These earbuds can remain connected to your device even when you’re in the next room or several rooms away.

Harman tunes the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro, which features three mics and an IP54 rating.

Zip Projector

Maybe you’re a cinephile, and your tiny smartphone display isn’t enough. Say hello to the Zip Projector from Aurzen. It’s a tri-fold mini-projector, small enough to fit in your pocket. A tiny projector might just be the way forward. It’s a square-shaped device, about 1-inch thick, and 3 inches tall and wide. It’s akin to a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Just unfold the device to project content. The best part is that the projector serves as its own stand! According to the company, the device weighs the same as an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The Zip can project movies, photos and more up to 80 inches in size. You either mirror your smartphone’s screen or connect an HDMI dongle into a TV, laptop or gaming system and project the content there. It works across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, so you needn’t worry. The downside is that the resolution maxes out at 720p. The company hopes to have a 1080p variant soon, but there is no timeline. Another downside is that the Zip Projector lasts only 1.5 hours on a single charge. Of course, you can simply plug it in if you’re not on the go. It has a 5,000mAh battery and takes an hour and a half to charge fully.

Project Moohan

View Full Image Project hush hush

Project Moohan was spotted at MWC Barcelona. Google and Samsung are teaming up to enter the VR/AR market with Android XR, and it all begins with a headset code-named Project Moohan. This one can run Google Play apps and Google Gemini. The device is slated to be launched later in the year.

Lenovo and its many laptops

Let’s run down all the various laptops Lenovo announced during MWC Barcelona.

ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1: This is the first convertible laptop in its series. It’s both a traditional clamshell laptop and a tablet. It’s got a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 resolution) touchscreen display, a long battery life, and the classic TrackPoint Keyboard.

ThinkPad X13 Gen: This is the sixth-generation of the ThinkPad X13. It’s an ultraportable laptop and one of the lightest “ThinkPad designs ever." It weighs under 1kg and is 0.7 inches thick. This one comes with either Intel or AMD guts and up to 64GB of RAM.

Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition: This laptop has the best-in-class design and is a laptop powerhouse. It’s got the latest Intel Core Ultra processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, making it good for gaming. Furthermore, the laptop features a 16-inch 3.2K PureSight Pro display.

IdeaPad Slim 3x: The tenth-generation IdeaPad Slim 3x is inexpensive (compared to the other laptops showcased at MWC). It’s lightweight and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset, along with a long-lasting battery and several AI chops. It’s got a 15.1-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels resolution) OLED touchscreen and supports the latest Wi-Fi 7.

Honor Earbuds Open, Watch 5 Ultra & Pad V9

View Full Image Honor this and that

The Earbuds Open are Honor’s latest open-ear design earbuds, focused on comfort. They feature a 16mm magnetic driver, a titanium-plated tweeter dome, and a 3-mic hybrid ANC system. There’s also spatial audio support and a wider soundstage. The kicker is the AI-based translation system featuring three modes: Shared Mode (allowing two users to share buds for real-time translation), Exclusive Mode (using the phone speaker and earbuds for translations), and Interpreter Mode (translating lectures and seminars in real time).

The Pad V9 and Watch 5 Ultra were also launched globally at MWC Barcelona. The Pad V9 features an 11.5-inch OLED display (2,800x1,840 resolution), a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Elite chipset under the hood and runs on MagicOS 9.0 (based on Android 15). It has a 10,100 mAh battery for all-day life and supports 66W fast charging.

The Watch 5 Ultra is a smartwatch that is IP68 dust and water resistant, features a 480mAh battery (offering 15 days of use on a single charge), and has a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display (with a 466x466 resolution). It is an always-on display (protected by sapphire glass). The Watch 5 Ultra also has many new health-monitoring features and over 100 sports modes.

Belkin

Belkin came armed to MWC and sprang upon the world several different products.

BoostCharge Power Bank: This lightweight, portable power bank comes in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh options. It has an integrated display for easier monitoring (and two models without displays but with integrated cables). The ones with displays have a 15cm detachable cable. The 10,000mAh option has two USB-C ports, while the 20,000mAh option has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. The BoostCharge Power Bank models, with a display, come in many colours: black, white, pink, blue and sand.

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Travel Pad (3-in-1): If you want to solve all your travel needs with a travel-friendly 3-in-1 charger, then look no further than the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Travel Pad. It can charge Qi2-enabled devices at 15W. It uses Qi2 magnetic technology; you needn’t worry about your devices falling off.

11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock: It has a whopping 150W of Gan Power. It can support three external displays (up to 4k 60Hz) or a single display (at 8K 30Hz or 4K 120Hz). There is a USB-A port, four USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD and a microSD slot, and even a 3.5mm audio port!

Travel Tech Organizer: This one has dedicated zipped and non-zipped compartments, mesh interiors, and a self-standing shape. Furthermore, it is water-resistant.

SoundForm Surround headphones: Belkin even released a budget-friendly pair of wireless headphones. These feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and boast 60 hours of battery life. The kicker is that they are foldable, so you can easily travel with them.

