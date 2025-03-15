Lounge
The best non-mobile phone gadgets from MWC Barcelona
Sahil Bhalla 6 min read 15 Mar 2025, 09:18 AM IST
SummaryMWC Barcelona unveiled innovative gadgets beyond mobile phones, including Honor's advanced earbuds with AI translation, a earphone case that also charges your phone, and a projector that'll fit in your pocket
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Early March saw the tech world descending on Barcelona for MWC, the event formerly known as Mobile World Congress. Most of the top tech companies were in the capital city of Catalonia to present the latest, the weirdest and the craziest new tech out there. While the show mostly focuses on mobile phones, there are plenty of other gadgets—laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, smart glasses, tablets, and more—on show.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less